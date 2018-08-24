/ Register

President ERDOGAN has said Turkey expected 40 million tourists by end of 2018

    Turkey’s total tourism income increased by 30.1 percent, year-on-year, reaching $7.04 billion in the second quarter of 2018

    Russians made up almost 22 percent of foreign visitors, followed by Germans at around 10 percent, and British citizens at nearly 7 percent

    President ERDOGAN has said Turkey expected 40 million tourists by end of 2018.

    “We expect $32 billion tourim revenue, and we are proceeding quickly towards this target,” Erdogan said.

    Mehmet Ersoy, minister of culture and tourism, also said nearly 16 million foreigners visited Turkey in the first six-month period of the current year



    While Turkey hosted 36.8 million foreigners in 2014 and 36.3 million in 2015,
    the figure decreased sharply to 25.3 million in 2016
    but rose again to 32.4 million in 2017

    My observations;
    Hotels are full, even no place for local tourists left. Last minute reservations of currency crisis also has affected this. Asian markets are on the rise recently. Arab tourists are also quiet a number after Russians and Europeans.
     
    the most part of that germans are not germans they are ethnic turks :)
     
