President Erdogan arrives in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed receives Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan upon his arrival to the UAE

1644942669851.png


1644942713147.png


1644942971726.png



A historic day where 13 deals MOUs have been signed..Investment, Defense, Transport, Health sector, Agriculture...

1644942820475.png


In urgent news reported by Turkish defense accounts, especially the account of Yusuf Akbaba, who is interested in defense affairs

He says in his tweet:
The number of 220 armored vehicles that the United Arab Emirates ordered from BMC increased to 400 after the visit of the Turkish President to the Emirates.

The United Arab Emirates bought another 180 armored vehicles from the Turkish company BMC, which brings the total to 400 armored vehicles.

1644943300238.png


1644943319983.png
 
In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Tawazun Economic Council “Tawazun” concluded today a partnership agreement with the Turkish Defense Industries Authority (SSB) with the aim of cooperation in the implementation of defense projects.

1644944428039.png


1644945962443.png


1644946009888.png


1644946050529.png
 
This is an explanation of 13 memoranda of understanding and an agreement that you signed on health, medicine, agriculture, climate, industry, advanced technologies, cultural cooperation and
A comprehensive economic partnership, in the field of land and sea freight, as well as in youth development, disaster management and emergencies, meteorology, media and communications, and cooperation in the field of defense industries and technologies.. is expected to be signed by the head of the AFAD system


1644946162120.png


1644946778681.png
 

