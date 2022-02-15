President Erdogan arrives in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed receives Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan upon his arrival to the UAEA historic day where 13 deals MOUs have been signed..Investment, Defense, Transport, Health sector, Agriculture...In urgent news reported by Turkish defense accounts, especially the account of Yusuf Akbaba, who is interested in defense affairsHe says in his tweet:The number of 220 armored vehicles that the United Arab Emirates ordered from BMC increased to 400 after the visit of the Turkish President to the Emirates.The United Arab Emirates bought another 180 armored vehicles from the Turkish company BMC, which brings the total to 400 armored vehicles.