The SC

Sunday, June 13, 2021

النهار


President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi received today Lieutenant-General Nadim Raza Raza, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Pakistani Armed Forces, in the presence of Lieutenant-General Muhammad Zaki, Minister of Defense and Military Production, and the Pakistani ambassador in Cairo.

Ambassador Bassam Radi, official spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic, said that the President asked to convey his greetings to President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, praising the historical relations between the two countries, stressing the aspiration to develop bilateral cooperation with Pakistan and exchange experiences in various fields, and keenness to strengthen Coordination and consultation with it on various regional issues and topics of common interest, foremost of which is the fight against terrorism and extremist ideology, which is one of the most important challenges facing the world, and therefore the paramount importance of joint efforts to clarify and disseminate the principles of true religion, acceptance of the other and peaceful coexistence, taking into account the appreciation of Egypt The role of Pakistan as a leadership and people as a pivotal country in the region.


https://www.alnaharegypt.com/710855
 
