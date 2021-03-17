President El-Sisi: Our negotiations on the Renaissance Dam "have an end"



Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confirmed during his extended meeting with his commanders, officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers of the Armed Forces after the end of the activities of the thirty-third educational symposium, on the occasion of Martyr's Day, in the presence of Lieutenant General Mohamed Zaki, Minister of Defense and Military Production, and Lieutenant General Mohamed Farid, President Staff of the armed forces war, affirmed that the Nile River “is our life and the life of our brothers in Sudan,” indicating Egypt's keenness to negotiate and reach a legally binding agreement regarding the filling and operation of the Renaissance Dam.The Egyptian President added that the Renaissance Dam has achieved a very great advantage for our brothers in Ethiopia, and we do not reject this benefit, and said: “We always have calm speech and there is no excitement, no pretense or hostility. What unites us on the Nile is much more than any reason for disagreement.Al-Sisi also stressed, “We insist that we continue our negotiations, and our negotiation, of course, is endless. No, we negotiated, and we are talking that we must reach a legally binding agreement on filling and operating the Renaissance Dam, and everyone remains comfortable."