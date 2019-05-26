President Donald Trump UN General Assembly speech 2020

Donald Trump Speech 2020 UN General Assembly Transcript - Rev
President Donald Trump's speech at the 2020 UN General Assembly. Read the transcript of his remarks here.
www.rev.com
---
OUCH
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|US President Donald Trump Avoids Taking Stand On India-China Faceoff
|Central & South Asia
|25
|President Donald Trump Again Touts Unproven Drug To Treat Coronavirus | MSNBC
|COVID-19 Coronavirus
|1
|Fact-checking President Donald Trump's claims about coronavirus
|COVID-19 Coronavirus
|0
|US President Donald Trump expressed his shock that flu kills 25,000 to 69,000 people a year in the U
|World Affairs
|9
|US President Donald Trump to visit Pakistan soon, says FM Qureshi
|Strategic & Foreign Affairs
|38
|S
|Soleimani plotted terror attack in New Delhi: President Donald Trump
|World Affairs
|121
|S
|PM Imran Khan will meet twice with US President Donald Trump
|General Photos & Multimedia
|2
|Indian PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump talks about Kashmir issue at G7 Summit
|Political Videos
|2
|PM Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump meeting on July 22 in Washington
|Strategic & Foreign Affairs
|71
|B
|An Open Letter to President Donald Trump on U.S. Tensions with Iran
|Iranian Defence Forum
|33