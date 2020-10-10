What's new

President Donald Trump dropped a rare F-bomb in an interview with Rush Limbaugh about Iran

President Donald Trump dropped a rare F-bomb in an interview with Rush Limbaugh while talking with the conservative radio host about Iran.

During the second hour of his marathon Limbaugh appearance Friday, the president predicted that Iran would enter into a new nuclear pact with the U.S. if he were to win the election, and warned of severe consequences if they do not.

“They know if they do anything against us, they’ll pay a thousand fold,” Trump said. “They’re going to have a thousand fold difference.”

At that point, the syndicated radio feed cut out. But viewers who were able to access the premium video feed of the Limbaugh show heard what Trump said next.

“And Iran knows that, and they’ve been put on notice. If you **** around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are gonna do things to you that have never been done before.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1314626622616596480


Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2018. He argues that sanctions against the country have hampered their nuclear program.

Listen above, via The Rush Limbaugh Show.
 
Stryker1982 said:
Why issue this threat? What did Iran do that he's even talking about Iran.
:sarcastic: :sarcastic:
Welcome to US politics.
The truth is NOTHING.
In fact Saudi is a greater threat. WTC is destroyed by Saudi terrorists and Osama bin Laden is a Saudi citizen.
Iran is the named enemy created by Trump administration.
 
KAL-EL said:
I’m not a physician, but Trump appears to be unhinged. Or on the way to becoming unhinged.
Don't say that @KAL-EL he’s the greatest president this country has had in a along time, even George Washington would’ve been proud to take a shit in Trumps dumpster.

Still voting for this Fruit Loop!

TRUMP 2020
 
:no: :no: :no:
Demagogues like Trump ans Mike Pompeo will used FEAR and THREAT as their weapons to intimidate all opponents although it has failed in the case of Russia and China. Even smaller nations like Iran and North Korea are ignoring them.
 
KAL-EL said:
I’m not a physician, but Trump appears to be unhinged. Or on the way to becoming unhinged.
Trump is a nutcase, he has openly said if he loses the election he won't except the result. He may have to be served an eviction notice if he loses.

Whatever the Iranians do or sign isn't going to make a difference, they are going to be attacked as soon as the opportunity arises. All the indicators are the US is preparing for war and spending a colossal amount in preparation. All the weak countries have already been attacked and demolished only the bigger nuts are left and we are being led into another world war.
 
Both candidates have been extraordinarily tough against Iran. US needs another war to distract its populations and stave off the quick decline a bit.

Iran will be attacked, and this is the worst time for Iran.

It is isolated in its neighborhood, has a coalition of angry Arab states against it, has irked the Turks, is on unfriendly ties with Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Furthermore there are cracks in its alliance with Russia in Syria. Some discontent in Iraq of its role. A new Chinese deal to make the West aggravated.

Azerbaycan war has created alot of internal turbulence in Iran and divided people on their opinions on the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Let's see what happens.
 
American terrorists (not just their pervert clown president) are pissed off, their maximum pressure against Iran is breaking apart, their worldwide hegemony is in jeopardy, inside US they are on the verge of a civil war, the so called most advanced country has the least performance against this pandemic, their savage and barbarian nature is exposed and people around the world hate them to the bone.

It's a really bad f@cking situation for them!
 
KAL-EL said:
I’m not a physician, but Trump appears to be unhinged. Or on the way to becoming unhinged.
He is going to win the elections.
mohsen said:
American terrorists (not just their pervert clown president) are pissed off, their maximum pressure against Iran is breaking apart, their worldwide hegemony is in jeopardy, inside US they are on the verge of a civil war, the so called most advanced country has the least performance against this pandemic, their savage and barbarian nature is exposed and people around the world hate them to the bone.

It's a really bad f@cking situation for them!
The Americans are today at a point of no return. Obama's plan to unite America under the banner of we are one has imploded. Whether Democrats or Republicans win doesn't matter. The damage was done long ago. The American society is heavily divided. You have gun maniacs ready to take on the other half of America. It is purge night in America.
 
Trump actually sounds pissed when he said that to Limbaugh, seems like Iran has really gotten to him lol.

I mean honestly, all of his efforts to break the back of the I.R.I. have thus far failed and now he has resorted to typical jingoistic tough-guy rhetoric as a last resort. Normally I would have chalked this up to him just trying to make himself look strong for the election but the way he said it and with the sincerity he said it in, leads me to believe he has taken this whole 'Iranian issue' beyond just geo-politics and made it personal. Very dangerous if this is indeed the case mind you. Obviously Iran has also taken this enmity personally as well, we're firmly (imo) in blood-feud territory, eye for an eye, tooth for tooth, etc....you know the drill.

Well regardless, if Iran wanted to "**** around, and find out" the Americans in the region will be the first to find out as well. Sad to think that this despotic idiot dunce of a 'President' is willing to sacrifice the lives of over 10,000 U.S. service (WAY more will die realistically) members just to satisfy his own Israeli wannabe ego lol. The dude is BEYOND unhinged, let alone presidential....

I say give him what he wants, rain the missiles from the mountains until there's nothing left in storages, let the proxies loose in full, send the boats to mine the straights, destroy all relevant oil/gas infrastructure in the region, sink whatever you can, send every single drone to destroy Americans troops where they sleep, launch the Cruise Missiles, etc etc.... Remind him that America isn't invincible, maybe then some level-headed American leader will rise up and put an end to Zio-'Murican hegemony....

So sick and tired of this arrogant idiot asshat....
 
