President confers Hilal-e-Pakistan awards on outgoing Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has conferred Hilal-e-Pakistan award on outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing in recognition of his efforts for further strengthening Pakistan-China relationship in diverse fields.


The special investiture ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Earlier, China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing paid farewell call on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

During the call, the prime minister has lauded the priorities of the Chinese leadership for its people, which have played a remarkable role in China’s socio-economic transformation. He also appreciated efforts of Ambassador Yao in further deepening and strengthening Pakistan-China ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, who paid a farewell call on him in Islamabad, he said there is a lot to learn from Beijing’s example of economic development and poverty alleviation.

He conveyed that the people of Pakistan are keenly looking forward to welcoming President Xi Jinping to their country.

The prime ministyer underlined that during the ambassador’s tenure, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had entered the second phase focusing on industrialization, agriculture and socio-economic development, and it would play a key role in promoting regional growth and prosperity.

Ambassador Yao Jing emphasized that with the prime minister’s personal focus on poverty alleviation and people-centered approach, CPEC has entered into its second phase, and would deliver substantial and immense benefits not only to the people of Pakistan but also the entire region.

Ambassador Yao said Pakistan’s policy of smart lockdown in containing COVID-19 is internationally recognized and could be followed as a model by others to deal with its possible second wave.

President confers Hilal-e-Pakistan awards on outgoing Chinese envoy

President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Hilal-e-Pakistan award on outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing in recognition of his efforts
