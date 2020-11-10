President calls for promotion of book reading culture

President Dr Arif Alvi has called for promotion of book reading culture to enhance knowledge and suppress biases.In a video message, while sharing his best 10 reads of 2020, the President said he studied books on current affairs and computer sciences and tried to disseminate his knowledge to the masses through his speeches.He said the people should also read the useful material of their choice.The President put at top a book "Revelations" by Meraj Mohiuddin presenting a wide variety of scholarly viewpoints on the story of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and Qur'anic revelation.He also strongly recommended books, including Art of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli, "Upheaval: Turning Points for Nations in Crisis" by Jared Diamond, "Why Nations Fail: The Origins of Power, Prosperity, and Poverty" by Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson and other books on different subjects.