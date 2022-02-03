President Biden announces killing of ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi during successful counterterrorism operation

Beidou2020 said: https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1489163993088499714

ISIS my arse.



American terrorists slaughtered innocent children. These are crimes against humanity. Worse than Hitler and the Nazis.

They always announce operations "against" these terrorists when they in fact are in the process of covertly propping them up or facilitating their bloody attacks. It's essentially an alibi. There's been an uptick in "I"SIS activity in Syria and Iraq lately, including in a dubious prison break. For those who will shout "conspiracy theory", let's remind them the leaked DIA report on the war in Syria where it is suggested that the creation of "salafist emirate" in northeastern Syria would be in Washington's interest, or Trump's open declarations during his election campaign that the US is the one which founded "I"SIS.