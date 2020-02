President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi who have studied Dentistry in United States have quoted Prophet Muhammad ﷺ while tackling the subject of Pakistani students stuck in China. Dr Arif Alvi as a medical doctor should now that these Pakistani students could be kept in isolation and tested for symptoms. Pakistan could have evacuated all students and brought them to a isolated military base and kept them for 14 days to monitor their symptoms. Now twitter is criticizing Pakistan and especially President Arif Alvi. It seems that now even PTI has lost ground reality and not realising what damage they are doing to the reputation of Pakistan. Now is the time to act and bring back all the Pakistanis from China."Prophet's ﷺ directions regarding disease outbreaks are a good guide even 2day “If you hear of an outbreak of plague in a land, do not enter it, but if the plague breaks out in a place while you are in it, do not leave that place” (Bukhari & Muslim) Let us help those stuck there."