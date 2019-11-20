President Arif Alvi, You are in TROUBLE

PaklovesTurkiye
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 1, 2015
- 6,264
- 8
- Country
-
- Location
-
#CBC Protests #Defence #KarachiSinks
PTI...
HURRY HURRY HURRY
Your VOTE BANK , VOTE BANK, VOTE BANK
PTI...
HURRY HURRY HURRY
Your VOTE BANK , VOTE BANK, VOTE BANK
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Pakistan has been gang raped by Mafias - President Arif Alvi
|Social & Current Events
|67
|President Arif Alvi met PM and DG ISI -20/04/2020
|Pakistan's Internal Security
|12
|A
|President Arif Alvi leaves for China today
|Strategic & Foreign Affairs
|5
|Darren Sammy will be awarded by Nishan e haider by president arif alvi Indian media claim
|Members Club
|10
|S
|President Arif Alvi meets both Bangladeshi cricketers and the national cricket team
|Sports
|0
|President Arif Alvi's tweet creates huge controversy
|Social & Current Events
|48
|President Arif Alvi about Musharraf's treason trial
|Insaf - Justice
|0
|President Arif Alvi visits Army Marksmanship Firing Ranges, Welcomed by COAS General Qamar Javed
|Military Photos & Multimedia
|3
|Member Sindh Assembly writes to President Arif Alvi to suspend sentence of ill prisoners
|Political Videos
|5
|President Arif Alvi confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz upon Turkish Chief of Staff
|Strategic & Foreign Affairs
|0