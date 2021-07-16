President Arif Alvi officially joined TikTok and he has already been challenged to a dance off Will this finally stop TikTok from getting banned every couple of months?

Will this finally stop TikTok from getting banned every couple of months?It's history in the making folks — the president of Pakistan has just made an official account on TikTok. Dr. Arif Alvi is now just a TikTok message away.In a strange turn of events, the announcement was made on the president of Pakistan's Twitter account. "The President of Pakistan is now on TikTok!" the post read. "To spread the message of positivity and motivation for the youth of Pakistan, we will keep pushing inspiring videos for the TikTok users."A video has been posted on the president's account already. It's a snippet from a speech that President Alvi made in the past, the message of which is directed towards the youth.The news is spreading across social media like wildfire and people have posted all kinds of reactions to the news.One user felt it was a great way to reach out to the "" youth. Ouch. Their word, not ours."I felt shocked and disappointed [at first]," the user wrote. "[T]hen I realised that it's a good way to try to reach out and convey some positive message to our "nikammi" youth, who waste most of their time watching useless stuff."Another user invited the president to a Fortnite dance challenge. To be on TikTok and not do a dance challenge? That would be a travesty Mr President.Many users are welcoming the decision and applauding the political move. The comment section of President Alvi's first TikTok video is also filled with jubilant TikTok users who are happy to have him on board.One user on Twitter called the move "pragmatic" and an "excellent idea"Many more though are curious about what the president will do when his government decides to ban the app yet again. We'd remind you how many times the ban has occurred already but we've kind of lost count ourselves.A user posted, "I'm curious what he's going to do when the next court order comes to ban the app for it's "immoral content" in the country."We're curious to know what kind of content Alvi will create on TikTok. Duets? Dance challenges? The possibilities are endless. He won't have to worry about establishing rule on the app though because there's already a prime minister elect on TikTok, complete with a cabinet but we're sure they'll be more than happy to have the real president join them.The real question is what his definition is of "positivity and motivation" for the youth of Pakistan is. We don't know about you but we would be pretty motivated seeing him do the renegade.