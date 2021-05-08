President Arif Alvi implements ordinance allowing the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis

5 hours ago Web DeskPresident Arif Alvi implements ordinance allowing the right to vote to overseas PakistanisPresident Arif Alvi has implemented an amendment in the Election ordinance 2021 which permits voting rights to overseas Pakistanis. The voting process would be carried out by using electronic voting machines (EVMs).The amendment will ensure that the votes of the overseas Pakistanis would be counted in the next general elections.The amendment demands the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) to purchase electronic voting machines (EVMs) well in time, before the general elections for smooth running of the overseas voting process.The amendments in the ordinance pertaining to the voting rights of the overseas Pakistanis and the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) was approved by the federal cabinet on May 04.A cabinet meeting was presided by PM Imran Khan in which the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been authorized to use EVM, revealed Fawad Chaudhary in a press conference.The minister further elaborated that the government has appointed a consultant to finalize matters pertaining to the technological aspects such as the biometric and e-voting systems.---