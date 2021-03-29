President Arif Alvi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak test positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak have tested positive for COVID-19, days after the former got the first dose of the anti-COVID jab, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.



Taking to Twitter, Arif Alvi said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and prayed that may Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees.





It is pertinent to mention here that President Arif Alvi and his wife Samina Alvi on



According to details, the president and his wife visited the Tarlai vaccination centre in Islamabad, where they were administered the anti-COVID vaccine. It is pertinent to mention here that President Arif Alvi and his wife Samina Alvi on March 15 got their first anti-Covid jab during the second phase of the vaccination, where elderly people are being inoculated across the country.



Other than the president, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has also tested positive for the deadly infection. The announcement in this regard was made by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.