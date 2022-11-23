President approves Haji Ghulam Ali’s appointment as KP governor

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said: Currently, Fazl is enjoying all the perks and privileges of the Govt without its stresses. Naturally, he will not want an election at the moment as IK is at his peak in popularity. Click to expand...

I have no problem with religious party in politics, but this party has nasty history starting from 1947. They are anti Qaid e azam, anti creation of Pakistan, and are not loyal to the constitution of Pakistan. Never participate in national day celebrations. On top, they are extremely power hungry and corrupt. Like father like son.