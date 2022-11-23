What's new

President approves Haji Ghulam Ali’s appointment as KP governor

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
13,213
20
27,913
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1669231043513.png

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the appointment of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Haji Ghulam Ali as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor.

According to a statement from the President’s Office, Alvi accorded his approval based on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice in accordance with Article 101 (1) of the Constitution.

The approval of the premier’s summary comes the same day it was dispatched to the head of the state. In contrast, a similar summary for the appointment of the Punjab governor in May this year had taken nearly four weeks for the president to ratify.

PTI’s Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani had been serving as the acting governor after the party’s Shah Farman resigned earlier in April.

Ali has previously served as a senator from March 2009 to March 2015. The official Senate website mentions that he also remained a member of KP’s Board of Investment and Trade from September 2012 to September 2015.

It also states that he served as the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting from 2009 to 2012.

The JUI-F leader — who is the father of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s son-in-law Fayaz Ali — was also awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2012.
www.dawn.com

President approves Haji Ghulam Ali’s appointment as KP governor

PTI’s Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani had been serving as the acting governor since April.
www.dawn.com
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
28,873
9
30,069
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 899868
President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the appointment of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Haji Ghulam Ali as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor.

According to a statement from the President’s Office, Alvi accorded his approval based on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice in accordance with Article 101 (1) of the Constitution.

The approval of the premier’s summary comes the same day it was dispatched to the head of the state. In contrast, a similar summary for the appointment of the Punjab governor in May this year had taken nearly four weeks for the president to ratify.

PTI’s Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani had been serving as the acting governor after the party’s Shah Farman resigned earlier in April.

Ali has previously served as a senator from March 2009 to March 2015. The official Senate website mentions that he also remained a member of KP’s Board of Investment and Trade from September 2012 to September 2015.

It also states that he served as the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting from 2009 to 2012.

The JUI-F leader — who is the father of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s son-in-law Fayaz Ali — was also awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2012.
www.dawn.com

President approves Haji Ghulam Ali’s appointment as KP governor

PTI’s Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani had been serving as the acting governor since April.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
Wonder why Fazl ur rahman wants this govt extends another year ... He is happy and has one more crucial seat ..
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
13,213
20
27,913
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
HAIDER said:
Fazl ur rahman wants this govt extends another year ... He is happy and has one more crucial seat
Click to expand...
Currently, Fazl is enjoying all the perks and privileges of the Govt without its stresses. Naturally, he will not want an election at the moment as IK is at his peak in popularity.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
28,873
9
30,069
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Currently, Fazl is enjoying all the perks and privileges of the Govt without its stresses. Naturally, he will not want an election at the moment as IK is at his peak in popularity.
Click to expand...
I have no problem with religious party in politics, but this party has nasty history starting from 1947. They are anti Qaid e azam, anti creation of Pakistan, and are not loyal to the constitution of Pakistan. Never participate in national day celebrations. On top, they are extremely power hungry and corrupt. Like father like son.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
President approves Baligh-ur-Rehman's appointment as new Governor Punjab
Replies
1
Views
228
Norwegian
Norwegian
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran claims he’s taken a ‘step back’ on chief’s appointment
Replies
9
Views
213
alphapak
alphapak
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
President Alvi to implement PM Shehbaz's advice on army chief's appointment
Replies
2
Views
110
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PUNJAB’S EIGHT-MEMBER CABINET TAKES OATH
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
V
New army chief to be appointed by November 26: Khawaja Asif
2
Replies
16
Views
318
SIPRA
SIPRA

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom