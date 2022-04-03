What's new

President approved the dissolution of assemblies..next election in 90 days

HAIDER

HAIDER

PM Imran says have advised president to dissolve assemblies

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an address to the nation on Sunday, said he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve assemblies.
His announcement came moments after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing today's session, dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.
He congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed, saying the deputy speaker had "rejected the attempt of changing the regime [and] the foreign conspiracy".
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Hey guys what's the legal status if these moves? They'll probably be challenged by the opposition and I see a supreme court intervantion...

Can they even hold up in court of law?

Rejection of No Confidence motion and it's legal status

I am mad confused - is this legal? I have a feeling supreme court might intervene and throw it out Or can they even interfere in parliamentary affairs? Afaik they can't Ofcourse best case scenario for PTI is early elections
HAIDER

HAIDER

Sainthood 101 said:
Hey guys what's the legal status if these moves? They'll probably be challenged

Can they even hold up in court of law?

Rejection of No Confidence motion and it's legal status

I am mad confused - is this legal? I have a feeling supreme court might intervene and throw it out Or can they even interfere in parliamentary affairs? Afaik they can't Ofcourse best case scenario for PTI is early elections
When horse trading cases took to court they avoid and walk away, and call it the political parties domain. Now what they can do.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

Sainthood 101 said:
Yeah you are right- but I sense a polical/legal crisis
Well PMLN spend too much in lawyers groups. Even SCBA chairman Bhoon is Nawaz lover.

Now PML Q have good luck ....that PTI made very secretive move. Even PMLQ doesn't know. Pervaiz Elahi must be crying ... lolzzz
 
V. Makarov

V. Makarov

Latest: Arshad Sharif has given more information about the letter!!!

According to the letter. The decision of toppling Imran Khan's government was made by the NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL OF THE USA! THAT COUNCIL IS HEADED BY THE PRESIDENT HIMSELF.
 
Clutch

Clutch

V. Makarov said:
Latest: Arshad Sharif has given more information about the letter!!!

According to the letter. The decision of toppling Imran Khan's government was made by the NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL OF THE USA! THAT COUNCIL IS HEADED BY THE PRESIDENT HIMSELF.
They want to turn Pakistan into the next Syria and Libya... Overturn kill Gaddafi
Revolt against Assad

And they want a Ukraine like vessel slave state ....
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Sainthood 101 said:
Hey guys what's the legal status if these moves? They'll probably be challenged by the opposition and I see a supreme court intervantion...

Can they even hold up in court of law?

Rejection of No Confidence motion and it's legal status

I am mad confused - is this legal? I have a feeling supreme court might intervene and throw it out Or can they even interfere in parliamentary affairs? Afaik they can't Ofcourse best case scenario for PTI is early elections
defence.pk
Its going to be very tough to challenege it

Because IK has dissolved assembles (he can with president)

The whole opposition game will be call the speaker move illegal and then call the dissolution illegal

But biggest loser of all this i
THIS GUY

And to some extent karachi

As karachi voting share will not go up as census never happened
 

Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

ziaulislam said:
Its going to be very tough to challenege it

Because IK has dissolved assembles (he can with president)

The whole opposition game will be call the speaker move illegal and then call the dissolution illegal

But biggest loser of all this i
THIS GUY

And to some extent karachi

As karachi voting share will not go up as census never happened
Karachites ki har koi le gaa ta hai 🤣
 

