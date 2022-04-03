President approved the dissolution of assemblies..next election in 90 days

PM Imran says have advised president to dissolve assembliesDawn.comPublished April 3, 2022 - Updated about a minute ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an address to the nation on Sunday, said he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve assemblies.
His announcement came moments after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing today's session, dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.
He congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed, saying the deputy speaker had "rejected the attempt of changing the regime [and] the foreign conspiracy".
More to follow.
