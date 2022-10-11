President Alvi says 'not convinced' US conspired to remove Imran from power Calls for broader consultation on the army chief’s appointment

In an interview with journalist Asma Shirazi on, the president said: “I sent that letter to the chief justice. I am convinced that there must be a probe on it. I am not convinced on the fact that a conspiracy was hatched. But I have my doubts [and] there must be a probe.“I also said that you won’t get a smoking gun on it,” he said, adding that he had requested the Supreme Court to take into account the circumstantial evidence.President Alvi also emphasised that wider consultation was important regarding the appointment of the new Army Chief."The government should consult PTI chief Imran Khan on the matter," he remarked.Responding to a question about his role in the decision, President Alvi said that he would approve the appointment of the next COAS in line with the procedure set out in the Constitution.