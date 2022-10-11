What's new

President Alvi says 'not convinced' US conspired to remove Imran from power

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
3,185
-8
2,952
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

President Alvi says 'not convinced' US conspired to remove Imran from power


President Dr Arif Alvi said Monday that he was not convinced that the United States had lodged a conspiracy to remove former Prime Minister Imran Khan from power.


In an interview with journalist Asma Shirazi on Aaj TV, the president said: “I sent that letter to the chief justice. I am convinced that there must be a probe on it. I am not convinced on the fact that a conspiracy was hatched. But I have my doubts [and] there must be a probe.


“I also said that you won’t get a smoking gun on it,” he said, adding that he had requested the Supreme Court to take into account the circumstantial evidence.


President Alvi also emphasised that wider consultation was important regarding the appointment of the new Army Chief.


"The government should consult PTI chief Imran Khan on the matter," he remarked.


Responding to a question about his role in the decision, President Alvi said that he would approve the appointment of the next COAS in line with the procedure set out in the Constitution.

www.brecorder.com

President Alvi says 'not convinced' US conspired to remove Imran from power

Calls for broader consultation on the army chief’s appointment
www.brecorder.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 2, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bilawal demands govt “immediately impeach” President Alvi
2
Replies
17
Views
244
python-000
python-000
S
Govt to try President Alvi, ex-PM Imran under Article 6 for ‘violating Constitution’
2 3
Replies
39
Views
2K
War Historian
War Historian
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SC judge urges Article 6 proceedings against President Alvi, Imran and others
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
2K
Norwegian
Norwegian
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Working on action against Imran Khan under Article 6 initiated: Rana Sanaullah
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
88
Views
3K
Dual Wielder
Dual Wielder
muhammadhafeezmalik
Fake/edited sub-titles "Lets cook an American Threat": Imran Khan's audio with Azam Khan leaked by PMLN govt
8 9 10 11 12 13
Replies
190
Views
4K
The Accountant
The Accountant

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom