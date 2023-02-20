What's new

President Alvi announces April 9 as Punjab, KP election date

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday announced April 9 as the date for holding general elections for the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

The elections are to take place in both the provinces after previous PTI governments had dissolved their assemblies before the expiry of their five-year mandated term on the orders of party chairman Imran Khan.

According to a press release issued by the President’s Secretariat’s Press Wing, the announcement of the election date was made under Section 57 (1) of Elections Act, 2017.

President Alvi announces April 9 as Punjab, KP election date

The announcement comes after the ECP refused Alvi's invite to hold talks on the matter.
Interesting development. Though I don't know how 'legal' this move of President is but I believe SC will back this after ECP fails to obtain a date.
 
1676894078198.png


Salman Akram, prominent legal expert backs this move of President.
 
Munshi must be getting a raw nerve, as well as Nani and Co.

All the Sicilian Mafia working of PMLN, Mariyum, Shahbaz, Rana till date is the reason people support for them just vanished and Punjab gone from them.

They can exert pressure tactics but lost the electorates. Initially a win but long-term loss. Idiots couldn't understand it as blinded by hate.
 
PDM and Munshi zaroor SC jaye ga to challenge this move but I don't think PDM/neutrals have much option left
 
Remember the date, April 09.

On April 09, 2022 was ousted and on April 09, 2023, IK can win Punjab back for 5 years. Wining Punjab is akin to Pakistan.
 
I am curious if others with legal knowledge can wargame this?
It will be challenged in supreme court for sure. If declared legal, we get elections. If declared illegal, given constitution so clear on elections in 90 days, Supreme Court could either mandate the date or send back to ECP to get a date within 90 days with threat of contempt of court or even article 6.
 
Pakstallion said:
This is for general elections not provincial elections
Click to expand...
Some legal experts on TV are saying even for provincial assemblies ...anyways this will go to SC and in my opinion SC will force ECP to give the date in April itself. Eithers way, there is no escape for PDM now unless Hafiz sb decides to come on TV "mere pyarey humwatonon"
 

