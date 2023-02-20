President Alvi announces April 9 as Punjab, KP election date The announcement comes after the ECP refused Alvi's invite to hold talks on the matter.

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday announced April 9 as the date for holding general elections for the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.The elections are to take place in both the provinces after previous PTI governments had dissolved their assemblies before the expiry of their five-year mandated term on the orders of party chairman Imran Khan.According to a press release issued by the President’s Secretariat’s Press Wing, the announcement of the election date was made under Section 57 (1) of Elections Act, 2017.Interesting development. Though I don't know how 'legal' this move of President is but I believe SC will back this after ECP fails to obtain a date.