What's new

Present World Order: A Discussion

Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

ELITE MEMBER
May 23, 2017
8,036
-5
7,921
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Here is a discussion regarding the present Judeo Christian order subtly governing our lives today. Camouflaged as a new secular world order. By the oft demonized "right wing mullahs" by the left wing militant liberals.

But I feel the truth is in fact I see that the West in practice today represents a continuation of the Crusades or The Great Zionist Project which was started in 1099.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

TaiShang
World looks to Asia's comprehensive influence at Davos
Replies
0
Views
121
TaiShang
TaiShang
xizhimen
The World Is Dangerously Dependent on Taiwan for Semiconductors
Replies
0
Views
174
xizhimen
xizhimen
DalalErMaNodi
FM, FS test positive for Covid-19; planned visit to Niger cancelled
Replies
8
Views
557
Michael Corleone
Michael Corleone
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
Replies
1
Views
155
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
Morpheus
SBP All Set To Launch Consultation on Banking on Equality Policy for Reducing the Gender Gap in Financial Inclusion
Replies
0
Views
150
Morpheus
Morpheus

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom