Present World Order: A Discussion

Ahmet Pasha
May 23, 2017
Here is a discussion regarding the present Judeo Christian order subtly governing our lives today. Camouflaged as a new secular world order. By the oft demonized "right wing mullahs" by the left wing militant liberals.
But I feel the truth is in fact I see that the West in practice today represents a continuation of the Crusades or The Great Zionist Project which was started in 1099.
