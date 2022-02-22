Pres. Biden announces first tranche of sanctions on Russia

F-22Raptor
ELITE MEMBER
- Jun 19, 2014
- 8,787
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Russia's reaction to sanctions:
I definitely wouldn’t be laughing over this one.
Did you vote for this scum ?
Just more of the same.
US Obama already in 2015 anounced that "Russia is isolated, with its economy in tatters". While in real world Russian economy grew in Rouble terms.
Like Russia didn't know that.i mean you worked it out but they couldn't.It’s definitely not the same. This means Russia gets entirely cut off from the semiconductors and tech it needs to advance.
That means your tech and military sectors fall further behind.