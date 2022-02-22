What's new

Pres. Biden announces first tranche of sanctions on Russia

But as far as I know there has been no Ukrainian invasion? As Putin said, they are going to put sanctions anyway. Whole Ukraine drama was made up, false flag just to weaken Asian powers. Fuk USA and its dirty politics!
 
Piotr said:
Just more of the same.
US Obama already in 2015 anounced that "Russia is isolated, with its economy in tatters". While in real world Russian economy grew in Rouble terms.
It’s definitely not the same. This means Russia gets entirely cut off from the semiconductors and tech it needs to advance.

That means your tech and military sectors fall further behind.
 
F-22Raptor said:
It’s definitely not the same. This means Russia gets entirely cut off from the semiconductors and tech it needs to advance.

That means your tech and military sectors fall further behind.
Like Russia didn't know that.i mean you worked it out but they couldn't.
Russians are stupid
 

