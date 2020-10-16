Preparing for the next desert war,

Orignal link: https://www.nrk.no/urix/klare-for-neste-orkenkrig-1.15196320
Ready for the next desert war
ZARQA, JORDAN (NRK): Soldiers from the Armed Forces' special command are preparing for new war operations in the Middle East. Norway has stepped up its military involvement in the troubled region.
Two soldiers from the Armed Forces Special Command at King Abdullah Air Base in Jordan. The Norwegian soldiers have established a separate camp at the air base.
Two soldiers from the Armed Forces Special Command in a desert area in Jordan. The Norwegian soldiers have established their headquarters at an air base outside Amman.
PHOTO: EIRIK VEUM / NRK
Eirik Veum
Journalist in Jordan
Published 11 Oct. at 22:19 Updated 12 Oct. at 08:10
The armored vehicles abruptly stop in the yellow sand. Through the cloud of dust, the soldiers see what is supposed to be a hostile position on a ridge. Some short messages are given over the connection. Everyone finds their positions.
The special hunters have done this hundreds of times. In a few seconds, the patrol will be ready for combat contact.
See the feature on the Armed Forces' special command preparations in the Middle East.
The shooters open fire at the same time. The vehicles have fixed machine guns. Armor-piercing ammunition is used. The projectiles strike the position on the ridge. It shoots quickly to pieces.
Operators from the Armed Forces' special command test that the equipment and vehicles can withstand the high temperatures in the Middle East. During the day it can be up to 50 degrees.
Operators from the Armed Forces' special command test that the equipment and vehicles can withstand the high temperatures in the Middle East. During the day it can be up to 50 degrees.
PHOTO: EIRIK VEUM / NRK
After half a minute it's over. The vehicles turn. The patrol returns in the same direction it came from.
- Training in desert landscapes makes us better at carrying out assignments if there is a need for us here in the Middle East. We are prepared for that. The force has done it before, says one of the special hunters.
The operator calls himself Alex. He is in his mid-30s and lives in Oslo. Alex has been part of the Armed Forces' special command for 15 years.
Alex is one of the leaders of the battle squadron that has been in Jordan for a long time.
Alex is one of the leaders of the battle squadron that has been in Jordan for a long time.
PHOTO: EIRIK VEUM / NRK
Now he is one of the leaders in the battle squadron that is training in Jordan.
- It is important that we test ourselves. Here it can be temperatures of between 40 and 50 degrees. We check if vehicles and equipment can withstand it, says Alex.
The purpose of the training is to make the Norwegian combat force better at carrying out war operations in desert landscapes.
Next time there is a need for them in the Middle East, they should be ready.
Established camp at air base
The force is based at an air base outside the capital Amman. The Norwegian part of the air base has been named Camp Åsgård.
The exercises are part of an agreement on military cooperation that has been entered into between Jordan and Norway. Norwegian and Jordanian special forces will regularly train together for the next five years.
The choice of Jordan as a partner is not accidental. The country is stable. At the same time, the Jordanian special forces maintain an acceptable level compared with the Armed Forces' special command.
Jordanian and Norwegian special operators have worked closely together in Afghanistan since 2005. They have also collaborated in training Syrian rebel groups since 2014.
The exercises will enable soldiers from both countries to carry out various missions throughout the Middle East.
NRK visited Camp Åsgård a couple of weeks ago. It has a permanent Norwegian staff that is the combat units' support apparatus.
Camp Åsgård outside Amman. This is the camp of the Norwegian special forces in Jordan.
Camp Åsgård outside Amman. This is the camp of the Norwegian special forces in Jordan.
PHOTO: EIRIK VEUM / NRK
The other force consists of operators from the Armed Forces' special command and helicopter crews from the 339 Squadron. They are not permanently stationed in Jordan. The force stays at the base for longer periods.
The Norwegian Bell helicopters from the 339 Squadron participate in the exercises in Jordan so that the crews will gain experience with the conditions in the Middle East.
The Norwegian Bell helicopters from the 339 Squadron participate in the exercises in Jordan so that the crews will gain experience with the conditions in the Middle East.
PHOTO: THE DEFENSE
Own helicopter crews
Norwegian Bell helicopters fly low over the Jordanian desert landscapes. They train to put special hunters down in combat areas.
In one of the helicopters, the pilot Andreas is behind the controls. He is in his 20s and comes from a small town in Eastern Norway.
The young pilot belongs to the 339 Squadron. Experience from desert areas is important for the helicopter crews who will work with the special forces.
For helicopter pilots, dust and sand in desert areas can present some challenges.
For helicopter pilots, dust and sand in desert areas can present some challenges.
PHOTO: THE DEFENSE
- The helicopter behaves a little differently in the heat. In particular, there may be challenges during landing. We whip up dust and sand. That makes
