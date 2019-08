Most of the roads I crossed were strewn with debris — a sign of the population’s anger.

“We will fight India,” said Firdous Ahmad Naqash, 19, on a road that leads to Sopore, a northern town where anti-India feelings run deep.



Muzaffar Teli, a 56-year-old man sitting next to him, echoed his words.



“Him and me, we will together fight India now,” he said.

“It’s all black and white now. It’s them [India] versus us,” said Masarat Jan, her daughter clinging to her tightly as they maneuvered around concertina wire.

At home, things weren’t good. My mother, who is diabetic, was running out of insulin and clinics were out of stock. A doctor promised that he will try to get some from Srinagar if he could get to the city.

On Eidul Azha, the biggest Islamic festival, Indian forces patrolled the streets but there was no traffic. People weren’t allowed to congregate to offer their prayers and the day passed quietly.



But a cloud of anger hovered throughout.

Amid the tension, some dark humor emerged. One man joked about the uselessness of his cellphone, saying it was only good for throwing it at a bored soldier in the street.

Authorities in Baramulla carried out a spree of arrests, including political activists, former protesters and some stone-throwers. But they also arrested intellectuals and lawyers, according to several families I spoke to who described midnight raids. Because of the communication embargo, my calls from Delhi seeking comment from authorities didn’t go through.