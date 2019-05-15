Mighty Lion
- Prepared for airstrike against China: IAF Chief amid LAC tensions
Written by
Shalini Ojha
India
- Sending a strong message to China, IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria said on Monday that India was well-prepared for airstrikes after the Galwan Valley episode in June.
He made the remarks during his annual press conference, wherein he assured that India could face Pakistan and China together.
In the bloody Galwan Valley incident, India lost 20 bravehearts, including a Commanding Officer.
Here are more details.
Prepared for airstrike against China: IAF Chief amid LAC tensions
Sending a strong message to China about the preparedness of the Indian Armed Forces, IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria said on Monday that India was well-prepared for airstrikes after the Galwan Valley episode in June
