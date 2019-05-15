What's new

Prepared for airstrike against China: IAF Chief amid LAC tensions

Mighty Lion

Mighty Lion

FULL MEMBER
Oct 3, 2018
1,610
-9
1,109
Country
India
Location
India

www.newsbytesapp.com

Prepared for airstrike against China: IAF Chief amid LAC tensions

Sending a strong message to China about the preparedness of the Indian Armed Forces, IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria said on Monday that India was well-prepared for airstrikes after the Galwan Valley episode in June
www.newsbytesapp.com www.newsbytesapp.com
 
graphican

graphican

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
11,555
42
18,319
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
That doesn't sound right. Since when India started advertising its military operations on twitter?

If IAF was actually planning an operation, don't you think it will be secretive? And when IAF is advertising like an upcoming feature film then it is understood that they want Indians to be more Indians.
 
Figaro

Figaro

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2017
5,279
8
9,413
Country
United States
Location
United States
If the Indians do launch a pre-emptive airstrike, they will find few targets because most Chinese aircraft are located much further inland in Tibet in order to prevent the exact type of scenario this Indian guy is threatening. Lack of effective strike weapons would mean the Indians will only manage to temporarily damage Chinese airbases, while dozens of Indian aircraft will be shot down by the Chinese SAM networks and local fighters located near the border. The surviving Indian aircraft will return to bases that will be destroyed thanks to the massive retaliatory Chinese missile attacks, which will more than likely occur immediately the first Indian aircraft crosses into Chinese airspace. So for India to attack first or get attacked first, the outcome is the exact same.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Arabi TRUMP Admin Prepares Multiple Military Options for IRAN, Including Airstrikes & Ground Invasion Middle East & Africa 88
52051 60% Amercian believes the nation is on verage of a civil war whilst half americans already preparing for it World Affairs 53
艹艹艹 Cambodia is preparing for its first exports of beef to the Chinese market China & Far East 0
The Ronin Featured Top exec of UAE’s Edge talks Israeli cooperation, IDEX preparations Arab Defence Forum 0
Viet Galaxy Z Fold 2 sells out in Vietnam and Samsung prepares a new batch China & Far East 3
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Military talks will fail, India must prepare for long haul:Gen Harsha Kakar Indian Defence Forum 2
J Preparation of Indian army in Ladakh : Long winter ahead Indian Defence Forum 18
beijingwalker China is quietly preparing for November launch of the Chang’e-5 lunar sample return mission Technology & Science 0
onebyone China is quietly preparing for November launch of the Chang’e-5 lunar sample return mission China & Far East 0
Hamartia Antidote [Australian] Doctors Are Preparing to Implant the World’s First Human Bionic Eye Technology & Science 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top