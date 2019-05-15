Prepared for airstrike against China: IAF Chief amid LAC tensions

If the Indians do launch a pre-emptive airstrike, they will find few targets because most Chinese aircraft are located much further inland in Tibet in order to prevent the exact type of scenario this Indian guy is threatening. Lack of effective strike weapons would mean the Indians will only manage to temporarily damage Chinese airbases, while dozens of Indian aircraft will be shot down by the Chinese SAM networks and local fighters located near the border. The surviving Indian aircraft will return to bases that will be destroyed thanks to the massive retaliatory Chinese missile attacks, which will more than likely occur immediately the first Indian aircraft crosses into Chinese airspace. So for India to attack first or get attacked first, the outcome is the exact same.