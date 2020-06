A number of retired members of the Chinese military are calling for Beijing to prepare for further escalation, including granting its frontline troops more power to respond to an “intrusion” by Indian forces and deploying non-lethal hi-tech weapons such as laser guns along the border.“If we must fight a war, we must strike quickly and contain the scale in a small and mid-sized war aimed at causing pain to our opponents and hence gaining respect via small wars,” he said, adding that such a victory would project China’s power to the United States and pro-independence forces in Taiwan.“[We should] strengthen surveillance along the border region and in case of a transgression by the Indian Army into the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control, we will counter-attack resolutely and such an attack should not be bound by the Line of Actual Control … until we have completely forced the Indian army into retreat,” Wang said in the article reposted by, a Chinese journal covering defence industries and technologies.Wang also suggested that Chinese troops should prepare for a possible escalation from hand-to-hand combat to an armed conflict.“The Indian Army has repeatedly transgressed the border and destroyed Chinese camps, roads and other military facilities. If that happens again, the Chinese side should use more forceful measures to destroy the opposing side’s facilities and equipment,” he said.Wang also said that Chinese troops should prepare to deploy non-lethal weapons such as lasers, tear gas and stun grenades after reports that India had changed its rules of engagement in the area.He said that if the situation escalated despite last week’s military and diplomatic talks, China should make preparation for a possible military conflict a higher priority than further diplomacy.