🇵🇰 Preparation For Azadi March 🇵🇰

Is PTI fully prepared for The Azadi March? And they have made logistical Preparations?
Ex Service men can help plan that.
May is hot and everyone should have essential items:

1. Mobile clinics to provide first aid
2. Water tankers for drinking water and ice making machines، portable generators.
3. Ready to eat Canned food and canned fruites. Dry fruits.
4. Extra supplies of petrol in secured and fire safe large canisters.
5. Folding chairs, sleeping bags, portable tents or canvass sheets for shade and to rest.
6. Wear light clothing and sun glasses, keep personal first aid kit and personal medicine, and for headache, stomach issues and common cold.

Is it true that massive cache of weapons and ammunition is being brought with the masses? There is clear intent from the protesters to occupy Islamabad through armed personnel most of which may have been trained in Afghanistan and Iran?
 
I need to get on whatever your smoking
 
Marlboro Red.

I don't know if you read but many posters have been saying how locked and loaded the incoming protestors are and itching for some ritualistic bloodbath for some revolution.

PTI is full of Qassem Soleimani and Ahmad Shah Masood fans.
 

