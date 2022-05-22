🇵🇰 Preparation For Azadi March 🇵🇰

Is PTI fully prepared for The Azadi March? And they have made logistical Preparations?Ex Service men can help plan that.May is hot and everyone should have essential items:1. Mobile clinics to provide first aid2. Water tankers for drinking water and ice making machines، portable generators.3. Ready to eat Canned food and canned fruites. Dry fruits.4. Extra supplies of petrol in secured and fire safe large canisters.5. Folding chairs, sleeping bags, portable tents or canvass sheets for shade and to rest.6. Wear light clothing and sun glasses, keep personal first aid kit and personal medicine, and for headache, stomach issues and common cold.تبدیلی آئی رے۔