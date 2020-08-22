What's new

Premier Li visits flood-hit villagers in Chongqing, SW China

Premier Li visits flood-hit villagers in Chongqing, SW China
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday paid a visit to southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, which is presently battling the worst floods in decades caused by heavy downpours.

 
Chinese leader are busy fighting the coronavirus and the floods while US politicians are fighting China and their political opponents, no wonder Americans are dying like flies in thousands every single day, no one in the US government cares about them.
 
