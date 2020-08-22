beijingwalker
Premier Li visits flood-hit villagers in Chongqing, SW China
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday paid a visit to southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, which is presently battling the worst floods in decades caused by heavy downpours.
