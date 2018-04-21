Preliminary leaks on which military and other deals the UAE will get after the normalization with Israel

Strategic missile defense system
Aegis Ashore
It includes the AN/SPY-1 radar, the Mark 41 Vertical Launching System (VLS), and Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) interceptors. It is intended to serve as a midcourse defense against medium and intermediate-range ballistic missiles.
Air launched Tomahawk cruise missiles!?
With the military grade GPS signal , with an accuracy of 3 cm ,ECM and ECCM
U.S. Nuclear Umbrella
https://www.defense.gov/Explore/New...nds-to-allies-partners-defense-official-says/
A suite of electronic warfare and early warning aircraft, among them:
The EA-18G Growler
The most advanced airborne electronic attack (AEA) platform and is the only one in production today.
The primary missions of the aircraft are electronic attack (EA) and suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD), particularly at the start and ongoing early stages of hostilities.
Abrams M1A2 SEPV3 (500)
F-35 lightning II (24)
It is an American family of single-seat, single-engine, all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft that is intended to perform both air superiority and strike missions. It is also able to provide electronic warfare and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.
MQ-9B SkyGuardian
Basic Equipments:
* GA-ASI Lynx multi-mission radar
* 360 degree multi-modal sea surface search radar
* Regard radar - air-to-air radar
* EO / IR in high definition
* DAA - system for detection and prevention of collision
* Traffic alert system
* Independent monitoring system
* Automatic automatic return and recovery system
* GPS and GALILEO Satellite Systems
* Automatic take off and landing system
* De-icing system
Snow-proof motor
* Lightning protection system
CONTROL/DATA LINKS: X /KU/ kA band blos / C-band
Backup inmarsat SATCOM
Range: 9,000 km
During the tests, it crossed the Atlantic Ocean in 24 hours flying non-stop
48 hours of continuous flight
Flight altitude 12 km
Speed 400 km/h
Weapons:
*. PavewayIV
*. Brimstone missiles
*. AGM-114 Hellfire
*. GBU-12 Paveway II
*. GBU-38
*. AIM-92 Stinger air-to-air missiles
