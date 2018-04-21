What's new

Preliminary leaks on which military and other deals the UAE will get after the normalization with Israel

Strategic missile defense system

Aegis Ashore

aegis ashore


It includes the AN/SPY-1 radar, the Mark 41 Vertical Launching System (VLS), and Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) interceptors. It is intended to serve as a midcourse defense against medium and intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

Air launched Tomahawk cruise missiles!?





















With the military grade GPS signal , with an accuracy of 3 cm ,ECM and ECCM

U.S. Nuclear Umbrella

https://www.defense.gov/Explore/New...nds-to-allies-partners-defense-official-says/


A suite of electronic warfare and early warning aircraft, among them:
The EA-18G Growler





















The most advanced airborne electronic attack (AEA) platform and is the only one in production today.
The primary missions of the aircraft are electronic attack (EA) and suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD), particularly at the start and ongoing early stages of hostilities.


Abrams M1A2 SEPV3 (500)






















F-35 lightning II (24)





















It is an American family of single-seat, single-engine, all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft that is intended to perform both air superiority and strike missions. It is also able to provide electronic warfare and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.


MQ-9B SkyGuardian



Basic Equipments:

* GA-ASI Lynx multi-mission radar
* 360 degree multi-modal sea surface search radar
* Regard radar - air-to-air radar
* EO / IR in high definition
* DAA - system for detection and prevention of collision
* Traffic alert system
* Independent monitoring system
* Automatic automatic return and recovery system
* GPS and GALILEO Satellite Systems
* Automatic take off and landing system
* De-icing system
Snow-proof motor
* Lightning protection system


CONTROL/DATA LINKS: X /KU/ kA band blos / C-band
Backup inmarsat SATCOM


GA-ASI-1-750-678x381.jpg


Range: 9,000 km
During the tests, it crossed the Atlantic Ocean in 24 hours flying non-stop

MQ-9B-SkyGuardian-RPA.jpg


48 hours of continuous flight
Flight altitude 12 km
Speed 400 km/h

EaRKYukXkAQ2Wsl.jpg


Weapons:

*. PavewayIV
*. Brimstone missiles
*. AGM-114 Hellfire
*. GBU-12 Paveway II
*. GBU-38
*. AIM-92 Stinger air-to-air missiles


 
On the economic level..things have started:

Dubai World, the Emirati transcontinental company, intends to invest $585 million to develop and manage the Haifa Port, the largest port in Israel, and to link it to the Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, the largest Gulf and Arab port and among the world's top 5 ports..
 
Deal or no deal, no one is invading the GCC. Not Turkey, Not Iran. UAE is being paranoid and become a pawn for external actors that have ruined Iraq, Syria, and Libya. This is a large waste of resources at a time the global economy is facing so many disruptions (including the GCC). GCC needs to deescalate and normalize relations with Iran.
 
The SC said:
On the economic level..things have started:

Dubai World, the Emirati transcontinental company, intends to invest $585 million to develop and manage the Haifa Port, the largest port in Israel, and to link it to the Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, the largest Gulf and Arab port and among the world's top 5 ports..
Click to expand...
Great decision by UAE for UAE. But dont pretend its for palestine ..every arab country wants a single isreali state so that israel can be included in arab league ASAP
 
Salaam

Bro, you know well all these things won't change the big picture. The fact remains it will be seem that these deals were made in exchange for Palestine.

That deal isn't going to be appreciated by anyone except a very few types of people. The majority considers this deal a betrayal. No other way around it.
 
Also before you learn it the hardway there is no umbrella for anything ..
Isreal which practically own USA(due to support in bible belt) couldnt trust it..
We found that in 1971 war..
 
