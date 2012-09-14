What's new

Preliminary and Final Medical Exam - Pak Army

Question concerning the Preliminary and Final Medical Exam for the Army should be asked here. Feel free to ask any question.

Note: Mazay lainay wala hazrat will be dealt with severly.


Here's what goes around:

Initial Medical

1) Minimum Height - 5 feet 4 inches

2) Wieght - As per BMI (Body Mass Index) Chart. It is available over the net, check it out as per you age, height and build.

3)Eyesight - 6/6 with glasses.

4) Should not be color blind

5) No apparant phisical defect.

6) Yes you would have to go naked. Primarily to check that you have not grown breats or something to the effect. A guy would also inspect your gentials with his hands (though not every time) espacially the testicles.


Final Medical (after clearance of ISSB)

1) All the above mentioned checks would be redone.

2) Chest X-ray

3) Blood picture

4) Urine test

5) A visit to ENT specialist - He will 'look into' your ears for ear drum damage etc.

6) A visit to Surgical and Medical specialist.

7) Yep, you would have to go naked again. This time you will also be required to do things like bending over, showing our behind to the doc and coughing.



Any further questions, feel free to ask.
 
Is color blind is ineligible for all branches for Army like Medical,engineering and education.?And also DNS nose operated person can join or not?
 
Color blind cannot join the Army for any branch. DNS operation will have no effect on your selection. They even tell you to have DNS operation if it is observed during the medical and then you can re-appear for the tests.
 
nuclearpak said:
They check ears with the horrible machine don't they, insert it fully into the ear?

I always hated doctors!
Click to expand...

They check it with a 'small' otoscope

ist2_669629_ear_infection_inspection.jpg


Now are you even afraid of this 'machine'?
 
nuclearpak said:
oh, this machine is nothing. I know this thing.

I once saw a long tube with a ENT guy at CMH, and what I heard was that they push that stick in to the ear, and then eliminate all the dirt in the ear with it.
Click to expand...
Well this is the kind of wax that one would have in his ears, i think he deserve this 'horrible' machine:

Earwax Removal by Syringing Technique - YouTube

Removing wax from a patient&#39;s ear using a jet propulsing device - YouTube

And stop being a sisi.

When i joined the military, back in those days i never was shown to this 'horrible' machine of yours, i am sure now a days the CMH has a more modern equipment.
 
nuclearpak said:
Well, a guy I know got treated with the thing. Not me! I always had a phobia of doctors, especially dentists.

Would you mind sharing with us when did you join the military?
Click to expand...

Kyn ji? Apko meray mathay per chay likha hoa nazar ata hai kaya? :P

Anywaz, this isnt a chat thread, i think we have had enough of gup shup.
 
Xeric said:
Kyn ji? Apko meray mathay per chay likha hoa nazar ata hai kaya? :P

Anywaz, this isnt a chat thread, i think we have had enough of gup shup.
Click to expand...

Agreed. i'll delete my posts, to let the thread go in it's original flow.
 
but i came 2 knw that some army officrs r colorblind as it was not chked at their time as there is restriction for in aviation branch presently.....thosre who recognize basic colors correctly are in....CP3 level is it true?tell me about present criteria as by CMH any experience....
 

