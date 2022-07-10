Pregnant Texas woman says unborn baby should count as car passenger after receiving HOV ticket​

I know, right. They're VERY serious about that lane and even post a state trooper during both, morning and afternoon rush hour traffic here in MA.As a matter of fact, this guy tried faking the cops with this mannequin and got busted a few years ago. This was also here in MA. This is actually an arrestable offense.When they first built the I-93 overpass at the start of this mega Boston tunnel project in the late 80's, they opened the first HOV lane and the first guy who tried to fake a 2nd person with a dummy was actually arrested and was on every local news channel.