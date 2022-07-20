What's new

Prediction: Ukraine's population will drop to less than 10 million 10 years from now.

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
Carpet bombing is expensive. Just bomb the few oil refineries. Modern society depends on oil. Without oil, no modern agriculture. Ukraine's population shrinks to less than 10 million because of reduction in carrying capacity back to pre oil age Ukraine. Destroying the few oil refineries with cruise missile kills more Ukrainians than carpet bombing cities ever will, and does so at much lower cost.

Of course, another factor is loss of land which means loss of lebensraum. With reduction in lebensraum, population also falls. Gradual loss of Donbas will cause reduction in lebensraum of 7 million people, this is on top of loss of lebensraum in Crimea which has 2.4 million people.

Because Ukraine war is forever just like CO2 increase and covid-19 are forever, my prediction will most likely come true.



