Prediction: Ukraine will be America's second Vietnam

Just like America lost Vietnam war when North Vietnam was backed by China and Russia with arms supply, America will lose Ukraine war when East Ukraine is backed by China and Russia with arms supply.
@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab
