Predicting Mossad “False Flag” Operation To Turn The World Opinion Against Muslims/Islam.

The apartheid state has been a state sponsor of terrorism committing acts of state terrorism across the globe.

Let’s start with 911, we all know how it changed the worlds opinion towards Islam and Muslims in general that it’s a religion of violence and it’s effects can be felt till today.
However, after the recent events in Palestine. The worlds opinion is changing and turning against the Zionists entity and calling out their acts of aggressions.
To turn the view against Muslims once more to give right to their acts of aggression and expansion. I fear they might pull off similar type of false flag operation once more in any of the western country turning the opinion against Islam once more.

When Trump spoke about Muslims cheering in New Jersey were actually the Zionists dancing documenting the events and cheering after successful operation they were assigned too hit the towers. Their buddies in another Van, controlled the planes which hit both towers.





 
Imran Khan said:
i am more worry if mossad turns on pakistan we will see another blood bath . we know how much security we have .
Yea we saw demonstrations of that last week of an explosion which rocked the protests for Palestinians.
if anything, Pakistan should take the blood bath in their backyard. I think Pakistan does have capacity and capability to make them bleed like they bled us. That’ll make them think twice before pulling out any stunt against Pakistan.
 
Trango Towers said:
Pakistan is not an easy country. Ask CIA
Monad is good at marketing itself but hasn't met the isi
Both agencies have met each other in the past, and mossad clearly learned from past experiences that it is better to not f around with the ISI.
 
Imran Khan said:
i am more worry if mossad turns on pakistan we will see another blood bath . we know how much security we have .
And somehow get themselves nuked and flatten out by uncessarily messing with a beast that has short temper.. They are not dumb
 
