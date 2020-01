'Predatory' woman, 21, who posed as a 16-year-old boy and pretended her mother was dead to groom and sexually assault up to 50 young girls and even bathed with one of them while passing off 'man boobs' as fat is jailed for eight years

A 21-year-old woman who posed as a teenage boy to sexually assault up to 50 girls as young as 13 after grooming them online has today been jailed for eight years.



Gemma Watts, from Enfield, north London, travelled the country by train to meet the youngsters, who believed they were in a relationship with a boy close to their own age.



Disguised with her long hair tied into a bun and wearing a baseball cap, baggy jogging bottoms and a hoodie, Watts convinced them she was 16-year-old 'Jake Waton'.



She would then swap messages with victims, including intimate photographs, using WhatsApp, Snapchat, or text, and speak over the phone before meeting them in person.



She pretended her mother was dead to 'evoke sympathy', blackmailed the girls and threatened them by sending images of knives during sexual relationships.



In another incident Watts stuffed socks down her trousers, wore boxer shorts and a hat in the bath and when asked about 'man boobs' Watts passed it off as once being overweight.



Watts, who once had a promising football career, was jailed today at Winchester Crown Court today after pleading guilty to seven charges including assault by penetration, sexual assault and grooming.



Prosecutor Barnaby Shaw said Watts was 'adept at both manipulating people and the continuing subterfuge'.



The charges she pleaded guilty to relate to four girls, a 14-year-old from Hampshire a 14-year-old from Surrey, a 13-year-old girl from Plymouth, Devon, and a 16-year-old from the West Midlands.



One of her teenage victims, in an impact statement read to the court, said that her 'heart exploded' when police revealed Watts' true identity to her.



In one instance, Watts sexually assaulted the girl in her mother's bedroom. The court heard how Watts lied to one girl about why her bedroom was pink, saying it was because of a female cousin.



Gemma Watts (pictured arriving at Winchester Crown Court today) from Enfield, north London, travelled the country by train to meet the youngsters, who believed they were in a relationship with a boy close to their own age