Predatory Planes But Peacock Performing Pilots !

1599751158628.png


The Indian Air Force is fourth largest in the world with some 1500 aircraft on it's strength. Amongst them are some world class fighter jets including SU-30, Mirage-2000 and MiG-29 while latest technology Rafales are in process of being inducted. Such a large and well equipped air force should be sword arm of any country and an ultimate war winner. But it seems where the IAF excels in equipment, it lacks professional or dedicated manpower and even leadership. The IAF pilots often appear somewhat short of confidence, lacking pride and even appear depressed......Albeit, Pushpinder Singh once wrote that IAF pilots lack even basic facilities such as climate control rooms, asking if these pilots spend sleepless nights in sweltering heat, then how can they perform in high performance jets next morning. But surely it's not the main reasons that this otherwise large air arm has never been able to deliver against much smaller Pakistan air force. The fact that 800 pilots had quit the IAF over past 10 years explains the lack of pride and dedication to serve in this service.

patil.jpg


The Calibre of IAF Leadership.


https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=392483137992796
 
All of their branches have issues with unprofessionalism or lack of training, thats why their only major advantage is numerical superiority.

Indian Navy lieutenant's wife 'forced into wife-swapping parties'

My husband has lost so many of his batchmates to war or technical failures.

Air Force officer sacked for having illicit affair with squadron leader’s wife

Drug trafficking by defence personnel affects morale of our forces, says IAF Chief
 
