Last November, India's defense ministry expressed interest in procuring at least 22 Predator B Sea Guardian drones at a cost of approximately $2 billion. But the deal was stuck in an impasse with the US manufacturer offering only the non-combat version and that too without transfer of technology.

However, a final deal can only materialize if a consensus is struck between the two sides on the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) and the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) which India needs to sign before operating highly advanced US defense platforms requiring secured communication and spatial equipment.