What's new

‘Precious friend India’: Israel-UP govt sign deal for ‘flagship’ water project

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Dec 20, 2019
Messages
703
Reaction score
593
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland

Israeli government signed a water management agreement with Uttar Pradesh government. UP Agriculture Production Commissioner & Israeli envoy signed the pact. The 'plan of cooperation' aims to resolve water crisis in UP's Bundelkhand. There are 3 key parts of the India-Israel Bundelkhand Water Project - to focus on water conservation, efficient transportation & advanced agri practices. India & Israel had signed 2 major water pacts during PM Modi's 2017 visit. The deals focused on water conservation cooperation & water utility reforms. Watch the full video for more details.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top