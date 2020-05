Couple of decades back for initiation of any war a solid pre-emptive air strike was considered as the very best strategy. But with advances in air defence systems and AWACS, are big scale daring pre-emptive air strikes (like Israel - 1967) even possible? Can countries go for pre-emptive air strikes against air defence systems first and then against military targets or can the same be targeted simultaneously.



Today are pre-emptive air strikes dead or the same only possible between unequal adversaries (mighty on the weak)?

