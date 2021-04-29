What's new

Pre-COVID Fiction: India Wins US-China War Imagined For 2034

R

RiazHaq

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 31, 2009
5,686
65
7,049
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
www.southasiainvestor.com

Pre-COVID Fiction: India Wins US-China War Imagined For 2034

In a recently published fiction imagined for 2034 by former top US Admiral James Stavridis and Elliot Ackerman, China and the United States...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com

In a recently published fiction imagined for 2034 by former top US Admiral James Stavridis and Elliot Ackerman, China and the United States go to war that ends in India's victory. The authors portray Indians as heroes whose statesmen-ship de-escalates World War III, negotiates peace and helps India emerge as the new global superpower. Patel, the Indian uncle of the Indian-American deputy national security advisor Sandeep Chowdhury tells him, "America’s hubris has finally gotten the better of its greatness." The authors imagine the United Nations headquarters moves from New York to Mumbai after the war. Had this book been written after watching thousands of Indian victims of COVID19 gasping for breath and dying daily on the streets of New Delhi, Ackerman and Stavridis would have conceived and developed a completely different plot line for their novel.
2034 Book Cover

Elliot Ackerman and James Stavridis, authors of "2034: A Novel of the Next World War", imagine a series of incidents in South China Sea and the Persian Gulf. These incidents trigger cyber warfare, global internet outages and the use of tactical nuclear weapons fired from warplanes and warships. The military conflict results in millions of deaths in the cities of San Diego and Shanghai. India intervenes at this point by attacking and destroying Chinese and American fighter planes and ships to stop the war.
The end of active fighting is followed by New Delhi Peace Accords arranged by the Indian government. The United Nations headquarters is moved from New York to Mumbai. At one point in the conflict, the authors have Patel lecture his nephew Sandeep Chowdhury, the US deputy national security advisor:
"America’s hubris has finally gotten the better of its greatness. You’ve squandered your blood and treasure to what end? For freedom of navigation in the South China Sea? For the sovereignty of Taiwan? Isn’t the world large enough for your government and Beijing’s? Perhaps you’ll win this war. But for what? To be like the British after the Second World War, your empire dismantled, your society in retreat? And millions of dead on both sides?"
The possibility of war between China and the United States can not be dismissed. However, the book's portrayal of India's emergence as a global superpower is pure fantasy. Had this book been written after watching thousands of Indian victims of COVID19 gasping for breath and dying daily on the streets of New Delhi, Ackerman and Stavridis would have conceived and developed a completely different plot line for their novel.
Related Links:

Haq's Musings

South Asia Investor Review
India Tops World Hunger Charts
Is India Superpoor or Superpower?

Rape as a Political Weapon Used By Hindutva

Hindu Nationalism Inspired By Nazism, Fascism

Rise of Islamophobia After Sept 11, 2001 Terrorist Attacks

700,000 Indian Soldiers Versus 7 Million Kashmiris

Modi's Kashmir Blunder and India-Pakistan Nuclear Conflict

Is India a Paper Elephant?

Howdy Modi Rally Exposes Indian-Americans to Charges of Hypocrisy

Modi's Extended Lockdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir

Hinduization of India

Brievik's Hindutva Rhetoric

Indian Textbooks

India's RAW's Successes in Pakistan

Riaz Haq Youtube Channel

VPOS Youtube Channel

www.southasiainvestor.com

Pre-COVID Fiction: India Wins US-China War Imagined For 2034

In a recently published fiction imagined for 2034 by former top US Admiral James Stavridis and Elliot Ackerman, China and the United States...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
9,791
17
20,491
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
RiazHaq said:
The authors portray Indians as heroes whose statesmen-ship de-escalates World War III, negotiates peace and helps India emerge as the new global superpower. Patel, the Indian uncle of the Indian-American deputy national security advisor Sandeep Chowdhury tells him, "America’s hubris has finally gotten the better of its greatness." The authors imagine the United Nations headquarters moves from New York to Mumbai after the war.
Click to expand...
Indian "statesmanship"??

Uncle should have said "aukat mein rou ulooda patha!"
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
3,246
2
4,062
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
American strategists have overestimated India for the last 20 years, IMO. India was central to USA plans in Afghanistan....result was a failure. India is was also central to USA plans to challenge China and Russia to provide vaccines for developing countries...looks like another failure. List can go on and on.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
23,972
-38
56,063
Country
China
Location
China
Funny , the book project India to be the winner in the end of the novel but uses only English and Chinese characters on the cover. Looks like the author doesn't have much high opinion of Indians. :enjoy:
 
wali87

wali87

FULL MEMBER
Jun 22, 2007
871
-1
844
RiazHaq said:
www.southasiainvestor.com

Pre-COVID Fiction: India Wins US-China War Imagined For 2034

In a recently published fiction imagined for 2034 by former top US Admiral James Stavridis and Elliot Ackerman, China and the United States...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com

In a recently published fiction imagined for 2034 by former top US Admiral James Stavridis and Elliot Ackerman, China and the United States go to war that ends in India's victory. The authors portray Indians as heroes whose statesmen-ship de-escalates World War III, negotiates peace and helps India emerge as the new global superpower. Patel, the Indian uncle of the Indian-American deputy national security advisor Sandeep Chowdhury tells him, "America’s hubris has finally gotten the better of its greatness." The authors imagine the United Nations headquarters moves from New York to Mumbai after the war. Had this book been written after watching thousands of Indian victims of COVID19 gasping for breath and dying daily on the streets of New Delhi, Ackerman and Stavridis would have conceived and developed a completely different plot line for their novel.
2034 Book Cover


Elliot Ackerman and James Stavridis, authors of "2034: A Novel of the Next World War", imagine a series of incidents in South China Sea and the Persian Gulf. These incidents trigger cyber warfare, global internet outages and the use of tactical nuclear weapons fired from warplanes and warships. The military conflict results in millions of deaths in the cities of San Diego and Shanghai. India intervenes at this point by attacking and destroying Chinese and American fighter planes and ships to stop the war.
The end of active fighting is followed by New Delhi Peace Accords arranged by the Indian government. The United Nations headquarters is moved from New York to Mumbai. At one point in the conflict, the authors have Patel lecture his nephew Sandeep Chowdhury, the US deputy national security advisor:
"America’s hubris has finally gotten the better of its greatness. You’ve squandered your blood and treasure to what end? For freedom of navigation in the South China Sea? For the sovereignty of Taiwan? Isn’t the world large enough for your government and Beijing’s? Perhaps you’ll win this war. But for what? To be like the British after the Second World War, your empire dismantled, your society in retreat? And millions of dead on both sides?"
The possibility of war between China and the United States can not be dismissed. However, the book's portrayal of India's emergence as a global superpower is pure fantasy. Had this book been written after watching thousands of Indian victims of COVID19 gasping for breath and dying daily on the streets of New Delhi, Ackerman and Stavridis would have conceived and developed a completely different plot line for their novel.
Related Links:

Haq's Musings

South Asia Investor Review
India Tops World Hunger Charts
Is India Superpoor or Superpower?

Rape as a Political Weapon Used By Hindutva

Hindu Nationalism Inspired By Nazism, Fascism

Rise of Islamophobia After Sept 11, 2001 Terrorist Attacks

700,000 Indian Soldiers Versus 7 Million Kashmiris

Modi's Kashmir Blunder and India-Pakistan Nuclear Conflict

Is India a Paper Elephant?

Howdy Modi Rally Exposes Indian-Americans to Charges of Hypocrisy

Modi's Extended Lockdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir

Hinduization of India

Brievik's Hindutva Rhetoric

Indian Textbooks

India's RAW's Successes in Pakistan

Riaz Haq Youtube Channel

VPOS Youtube Channel

www.southasiainvestor.com

Pre-COVID Fiction: India Wins US-China War Imagined For 2034

In a recently published fiction imagined for 2034 by former top US Admiral James Stavridis and Elliot Ackerman, China and the United States...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com
Click to expand...
One thing that I’ve learned about Indians overtime is that they DayDream alottt. And I’m not talk about an average Indian, i mean their top officials, so called intellectual even their ministers, generals and PM. It’s hilarious. Matlab apne khayaalon Main haandi tayyar ki aur khayaalon Main hi kha li. What a joke these people are.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
3,989
19
4,935
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
CrazyZ said:
American strategists have overestimated India for the last 20 years, IMO. India was central to USA plans in Afghanistan....result was a failure. India is was also central to USA plans to challenge China and Russia to provide vaccines for developing countries...looks like another failure. List can go on and on.
Click to expand...
Harnessing their demographic dividend for the benefit of the US, divide and rule tactics. Also extracting the best local resources to serve in the development of the US, which in this case is their top talent.

The Chinese try very hard to keep their top
Talent and focused their demographic dividend over the last 30-40 years on catching up with the west by hook or by crook.
 
R

RiazHaq

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 31, 2009
5,686
65
7,049
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Ex US President Bill Clinton said in 1990s that India has a Rodney Dangerfield problem: It can’t get no respect, according to his deputy secretary of state Strobe Talbott. In a diplomatic cable released by WikiLeaks in 2010, Hillary Clinton referred to India as "a self-appointed frontrunner for a permanent UN security council seat."

www.riazhaq.com

Ambassador Kishore Mahbubani: America Does Not Respect India

News, analysis and opinions about India, Pakistan, US, Canada, Europe, Mid East, South Asia, Silicon Valley, High Technology, Economy, Politics, World
www.riazhaq.com www.riazhaq.com
 
R

RiazHaq

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 31, 2009
5,686
65
7,049
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
#US-#China war could start if US militarily intervenes to stop China from taking #Taiwan by force for TSMC's most advanced #semiconductor #technology that underlies all cutting edge apps from #AI & #smartphones to self-driving cars & #military equipment.

www.riazhaq.com

Has Intel's Indian-American Techie Risked America's Global Technology Leadership?

News, analysis and opinions about India, Pakistan, US, Canada, Europe, Mid East, South Asia, Silicon Valley, High Technology, Economy, Politics, World
www.riazhaq.com www.riazhaq.com
 
R

RiazHaq

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 31, 2009
5,686
65
7,049
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
On CBS 60 Minutes show aired May 2, 2021, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger speculated about unilateral US technology sanctions against China triggering "extreme postures". CBS reporter expanded on it by talking about "China invading Taiwan and in the process gaining control of TSMC", She said, "The most extreme would be China invading Taiwan and in the process gaining control of TSMC. That could force the U.S. to defend Taiwan as we did Kuwait from the Iraqis 30 years ago. Then it was oil. Now it's chips".

www.cbsnews.com

Chip shortage highlights U.S. dependence on fragile supply chain

Seventy-five percent of semiconductors, or microchips — the tiny operating brains in just about every modern device — are manufactured in Asia. Lesley Stahl talks with leading-edge chip manufacturers, TSMC and Intel, about the global chip shortage and the future of the industry.
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com


Why has US fallen behind? It can mainly be attributed to Intel's failure to stay ahead s a result.

Intel has recently fired its Indian-American chief engineer Venkata Murthy Renduchintala, who also served as Group President of the Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group (TSCG), for failure to deliver 7 nanometer semiconductor technology on schedule, according to Reuters. The news has knocked the market value of Intel by tens of billions dollars. The American company, the biggest global chip manufacturer with in-house fabrication plants, has also decided to outsource manufacturing. This could deal a serious blow to America's global leadership in chip manufacturing which is fundamental to all other computer and communications related technologies.

www.riazhaq.com

Has Intel's Indian-American Techie Risked America's Global Technology Leadership?

News, analysis and opinions about India, Pakistan, US, Canada, Europe, Mid East, South Asia, Silicon Valley, High Technology, Economy, Politics, World
www.riazhaq.com www.riazhaq.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom