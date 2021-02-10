Prayers are forbidden in this city/ Where did the muslims disappear

For those ccp bots who claim to show fake videos - here is a real one.
Where did China's Muslims disappear?
Prayer is forbidden in this city !!
Footage of mosques was deleted even. So much for the bots claims. See footage of 2016 Eid prayers. Let us see if we will even see a footage this years' prayers. No ramadhan allowed either.
Please watch and pass this along.
Salams and Ramadhan greetings to all muslims as we get into final week. May our prayers remembers the muslims of china who are in concentration camps and those unable to pray or fast.
