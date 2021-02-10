What's new

Prayers are forbidden in this city/ Where did the muslims disappear

denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
6,028
-1
10,109
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
For those ccp bots who claim to show fake videos - here is a real one.

Where did China's Muslims disappear?


Prayer is forbidden in this city !!

Footage of mosques was deleted even. So much for the bots claims. See footage of 2016 Eid prayers. Let us see if we will even see a footage this years' prayers. No ramadhan allowed either.

Please watch and pass this along.

Salams and Ramadhan greetings to all muslims as we get into final week. May our prayers remembers the muslims of china who are in concentration camps and those unable to pray or fast.
 
G

Globenim

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2011
2,736
-3
4,668
Country
China
Location
Thailand
Oh look its the same idiot who went to a heritage site who cant understand shit, but felt free to add fake translations from his handlers he works for and made up some retarded story that people cant pray in mosques in a city full of mosques and openly parrots retarded lies by U.S terror regime funded and desseminated Muslim hating literal cross bearing hate preachers in a crusade who insist Muslims and Communists should and will "burn in hell" but somehow is the top source of U.S. terror regimes "human rights concerns", thats getting spammed by the same racists idiots and paid U.S. shills who make excuses for the U.S. terror regime discriminating, repressing, torturing, terrorizing and massmurdering tenmillions of Muslims for decades.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

striver44
REVEALED-MASSIVE CHINESE POLICE DATABASE
Replies
0
Views
213
striver44
striver44
P
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, ISIS Leader Known for His Brutality, Is Dead at 48
Replies
7
Views
1K
Hezbollahi
Hezbollahi
Yankee-stani
More non-Spanish speaking migrants are crossing the border
Replies
1
Views
395
Samlee
Samlee
The SC
Al-Andalus: Andalusia When It Was...
2 3
Replies
34
Views
7K
ArabianEmpires&Caliphates
ArabianEmpires&Caliphates
YeBeWarned
  • Locked
The Qur’an and War: Observations on Islamic Just War
Replies
11
Views
1K
waz
waz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom