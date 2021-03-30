What's new

Prayer is forbidden in this city !!

-people are afraid to even talk abaout ramadhan
-mosque exist but only for visit, not prayers
-cctv all over the place


striver44 said:

use english sub
@Indos @Itachi @Iltutmish
Chinese propagandists love Propaganda vlogs when it suits their narratives, now let's see if the vlogs are counter to their narratives.
Yes, what he says is true!

Becos
-too many case of foreigner using China mosque as recruit area to promote their radical idea.
-local need to register with authority to pray at special build center for prayer.
-tourist are not allow to pray at most well known mosque in xinjiang. If they really need to pray at mosque. They need to register.


China is shooting itself in the leg, they work so hard to build Chinese Economical and Political Power but doing whatever they are doing with their Muslim population, it will cost them sooner or later, US is super power because US absorbed every culture/religion/ethnicity in itself and provide freedom/protection and justice to them, China should learn this from America.
 
Beast said:
Yes, what he says is true!

Becos
-too many case of foreigner using China mosque as recruit area to promote their radical idea.
-local need to register with authority to pray at special build center for prayer.
-tourist are not allow to pray at most well known mosque in xinjiang. If they really need to pray at mosque. They need to register.
ahaha look at this dude nonsense

Mosque to promote radical idea??? sriously man??? isn't the imams are CCP approved LMAO

nobody needs to register whatsoever to pray, and mosque aren't for tourists to visit. LMAO
Goritoes said:
China is shooting itself in the leg, they work so hard to build Chinese Economical and Political Power but doing whatever they are doing with their Muslim population, it will cost them sooner or later, US is super power because US absorbed every culture/religion/ethnicity in itself and provide freedom/protection and justice to them, China should learn this from America.
they will pay
 
Beast said:
Yes, what he says is true!

Becos
-too many case of foreigner using China mosque as recruit area to promote their radical idea.
-local need to register with authority to pray at special build center for prayer.
-tourist are not allow to pray at most well known mosque in xinjiang. If they really need to pray at mosque. They need to register.
None of things you mentioned shows that China or CCP has friendly behavior towards Muslims, A Muslim when its time to pray should be able to pray in nearest mosque, no one should register to pray to his/her creator , it happen when people or Govt like yours tries to play God, i hope China understand the seriousness of their actions and change the situation on ground.
 
I would say it is why Indonesian foreign minister said this one to Chinese foreign minister directly:



Indonesia Is Not Silent On Uighur: Foreign Minister

BY :NUR YASMIN

DECEMBER 27, 2019

1616975292349.png

Muslim protesters stage a rally to protest against alleged oppression on China's Uighur Muslim communities in front of the Central Sulawesi's legislative council building in Palu, Central Sulawesi on Dec. 13, 2019. (Antara Photo/Basri Marzuki)


Jakarta. Indonesia has been actively communicating with China on Uighur issues to raise concern about freedom of religion among the Muslim-majority ethnic group in China's westernmost Xinjiang province, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Friday.

The Indonesian government and moderate Islamic groups like Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah have been in the spotlights in the past weeks for their perceived silence over alleged persecution against the Uighur ethnic group.

Retno said she met with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Dec. 16 and Chinese Ambassador for Indonesia Xiao Qian on Monday.

“We have been communicating continuously with the Chinese government to express and request information regarding the situation,” Retno said after attending a meeting at the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs’ compound in Central Jakarta.

She said Indonesia is actively engaging diplomatic measures on the issue.

“We had a pretty long talk with the [Chinese] foreign minister, and we stressed about the importance of freedom of religion. So, it’s not true that we are not doing anything, check our social media record,” Retno said.

Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD said earlier that Indonesia will not intervene in China’s inernal affairs.

“Soft diplomacy means we do not intervene. We summoned the ambassador, that’s soft diplomacy,” Mahfud said in Jakarta on Wednesday.

On Friday afternoon, thousands of Islamic protesters including members of the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) staged a ralli in front of the Chinese Embassy on Jalan Rasuna Said, Jakarta.

The protesters accused the Chinese government for prohibiting the Uighur Muslims from performing prayers. They also called for a boycott on Chinese products.

The Chinese government has repeatedly denied oppressing the Muslim minority in Xinjiang, saying that the media had exaggerated reports on the Uighur ethnic group.

In a meeting with a group of Indonesian media chief editors in Urumqi, Xinjiang, last month, Deputy Governor Arken Tuniyazi alleged that foreigners had no accurate knowledge about situations in the province.

"The ones who know best the size of our shoes are us," Arken said.

Arken said the Chinese government doesn’t ban its citizens from observing their religions and faiths, but stern measures were needed to counter terrorism and radicalism.

jakartaglobe.id

Indonesia Is Not Silent On Uighur: Foreign Minister

The Chinese government has repeatedly denied oppressing the Muslim minority in Xinjiang.
striver44 said:
hey @Dalit I don't see you standing up for the muslims this time???

anger is reserved for westerners only??:lol::lol:
May I know what is wrong for you to register before prayer? This is to ensure, no radical or foreign element affecting the local muslim. I see nothing wrong if you got nothing to hide! They are too many case of so called tourist disguise but going into China mosque to spread radical idea. If there is expatriate of muslim working in China, they can pray too. Just register when u have the legal document of working permit. Local China authority will allocate mosque nearest at your convenient to pray with local once your identity are cleared.
 
Beast said:
May I know what is wrong for you to register before prayer? This is to ensure, no radical or foreign element affecting the local muslim. I see nothing wrong if you got nothing to hide! They are too many case of so called tourist disguise but going into China mosque to spread radical idea. If there is expatriate of muslim working in China, they can pray too. Just register when u have the legal document with working permit.
oh my god LMAO., hey @LeGenD @Zarvan could you please explain to this commie why we muslims don't need to register whatsoever when entering any mosques ????
 
striver44 said:
oh my god LMAO., hey @LeGenD @Zarvan could you please explain to this commie why we muslims don't need to register whatsoever when entering any mosques ????
With radical like you, Of cos China muslims are facing danger more than any other countries. May I know what is wrong with register? We are not stopping you to pray, all u need is to register.
 
Register to pray is a lie... there’s actually like 0 people praying ... if you register ... give your full name, address, etc... to pray then the CCP knows who to pick up and “educate” in camp
Beast said:
We are not stopping you to pray, all u need is to register.
LMAO I don't need to explain, even your Pakistani enablers are laughing so hard right now . :lol: :lol:
 
