Pravin Sawhney to attend Islamabad Security Dialogue on April 1 & 2.

Why do people from Pakistan give this man any attention. He seems like a nice guy but it's clear what his motives are, to make Pakistanis feel superior about their military while underestimating the indians, just like how the indians underestimate us. He has a very specific role in the whole "information war", I would not take his analysis's to seriously, all he does is bootlick Pakistanis for views and to spread his propaganda. There is nothing worse in war than underestimating your enemy.