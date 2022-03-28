What's new

Pravin Sawhney to attend Islamabad Security Dialogue on April 1 & 2.

S

Shaheen123

MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 25, 2022
12
0
39
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Why do people from Pakistan give this man any attention. He seems like a nice guy but it's clear what his motives are, to make Pakistanis feel superior about their military while underestimating the indians, just like how the indians underestimate us. He has a very specific role in the whole "information war", I would not take his analysis's to seriously, all he does is bootlick Pakistanis for views and to spread his propaganda. There is nothing worse in war than underestimating your enemy.
 
Z

Zarf

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 16, 2022
69
0
95
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Shaheen123 said:
Why do people from Pakistan give this man any attention. He seems like a nice guy but it's clear what his motives are, to make Pakistanis feel superior about their military while underestimating the indians, just like how the indians underestimate us. He has a very specific role in the whole "information war", I would not take his analysis's to seriously, all he does is bootlick Pakistanis for views and to spread his propaganda. There is nothing worse in war than underestimating your enemy.
Click to expand...
sometimes I feel the same. Looks like he is trying to create same delusion among Pakistanis as Indians have about Pakistan.
 
Wood

Wood

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
2,230
1
1,885
Country
India
Location
Canada
Imran Khan said:
he has many talk shows and interviews in past with paksitani hosts where no one intrupt shout and bla bla like indian media .

BTW he is sane human and welcome in pakistan
Click to expand...
I did not know that he has been on Pakistan TV. I only know him from Youtube and Indian print media
 
Last edited:
D

doorstar

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 19, 2018
3,178
-1
5,680
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Shaheen123 said:
Why do people from Pakistan give this man any attention. He seems like a nice guy but it's clear what his motives are, to make Pakistanis feel superior about their military while underestimating the indians, just like how the indians underestimate us. He has a very specific role in the whole "information war", I would not take his analysis's to seriously, all he does is bootlick Pakistanis for views and to spread his propaganda. There is nothing worse in war than underestimating your enemy.
Click to expand...
here is another false-flagger or proxy-user. it is damned disturbing to come across so many scary folk. wonder if they are from criminal fraternity or LEAs
 
DrJekyll

DrJekyll

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
561
2
1,151
Country
India
Location
India
I don't agree that he is deliberately planted by the Indians to give an illusion of under preparedness. In the end he is a content creator and sees a market for his talks among Pakistani audience and even Indians who like to hear an alternate viewpoint, or Indians who are tired of chest thumping. He is like the karela that all Indians should eat from time to time because we are eating too much sugar.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
2,716
-12
1,452
Country
India
Location
India
DrJekyll said:
I don't agree that he is deliberately planted by the Indians to give an illusion of under preparedness. In the end he is a content creator and sees a market for his talks among Pakistani audience and even Indians who like to hear an alternate viewpoint, or Indians who are tired of chest thumping. He is like the karela that all Indians should eat from time to time because we are eating too much sugar.
Click to expand...
I have no problem listening to criticism about India, its polity, society, economy or military but this guy comes off as a bit of an agent provocateur. He knows full well how a lot of Indians will react and gets a rise out of it, he also knows there is a pretty big market across the border and that he'll get plenty of eyeballs from them. Its a strategy that is now paying off as he goes to Pakistan for real now lol
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
4,964
-2
6,130
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
-=virus=- said:
I have no problem listening to criticism about India, its polity, society, economy or military but this guy comes off as a bit of an agent provocateur. He knows full well how a lot of Indians will react and gets a rise out of it, he also knows there is a pretty big market across the border and that he'll get plenty of eyeballs from them. Its a strategy that is now paying off as he goes to Pakistan for real now lol
Click to expand...
Indian market, eyeballs >>>>>>> Pak eyeballs (count the greater than-7)
even a low-quality troll defense expert like the ghobar arya gets WAY more views than him, he can be a provoker but at least he covers some sort of technical mumbo-jumbo - a troll defense expert can skip all that and just talk shit
you'll still get millions of views
very bad business strategy
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
2,716
-12
1,452
Country
India
Location
India
Sainthood 101 said:
Indian market, eyeballs >>>>>>> Pak eyeballs (count the greater than-7)
even a low-quality troll defense expert like the ghobar arya gets WAY more views than him, he can be a provoker but at least he covers some sort of technical mumbo-jumbo - a troll defense expert can skip all that and just talk shit
you'll still get millions of views
very bad business strategy
Click to expand...
The pro India market here is saturated, the man is trying something new and carving out a niche for himself.

Controversy sells.

I mean, even serious Pakistanis do not fall for his OTT doom and gloom scenarios.
 
DrJekyll

DrJekyll

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
561
2
1,151
Country
India
Location
India
Sainthood 101 said:
Indian market, eyeballs >>>>>>> Pak eyeballs (count the greater than-7)
even a low-quality troll defense expert like the ghobar arya gets WAY more views than him, he can be a provoker but at least he covers some sort of technical mumbo-jumbo - a troll defense expert can skip all that and just talk shit
you'll still get millions of views
very bad business strategy
Click to expand...

Some people want to be the big fish in a small pond rather than the other way round. And it's not that he won't have any viewers from India. Besides, he must be having some intellectual reasons for his positioning (like he genuinely believes we are underprepared and thinks he can wake up the establishment through his content).
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
In Case of India-China War, Outcome Will be Decided Within Hours: Pravin Sawhney
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
80
Views
5K
redtom
R
B
US Under Secretary arrives for Dhaka-Washington’s ‘Partnership Dialogue’
Replies
0
Views
140
bluesky
B
B
US eyes on upcoming partnership dialogue to expand Dhaka-Washington ties
Replies
3
Views
241
mb444
mb444
crankthatskunk
"PAKISTAN HAS NEVER LOST" | Dr. Pravin Sawhney |
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
114
Views
10K
bahadur
bahadur
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Indian Strategic Defeats in Afghanistan According To Indian Analysts
Replies
10
Views
578
FuturePAF
FuturePAF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom