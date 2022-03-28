Pravin Sawhney to attend Islamabad Security Dialogue on April 1 & 2.

INDIAPOSITIVE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 20, 2014
- 7,971
- -14
- Country
-
- Location
-
Finally, he will be able to speak without being heckled and interrupted
New Recruit
he has many talk shows and interviews in past with paksitani hosts where no one intrupt shout and bla bla like indian media .Finally, he will be able to speak without being heckled and interrupted
sometimes I feel the same. Looks like he is trying to create same delusion among Pakistanis as Indians have about Pakistan.Why do people from Pakistan give this man any attention. He seems like a nice guy but it's clear what his motives are, to make Pakistanis feel superior about their military while underestimating the indians, just like how the indians underestimate us. He has a very specific role in the whole "information war", I would not take his analysis's to seriously, all he does is bootlick Pakistanis for views and to spread his propaganda. There is nothing worse in war than underestimating your enemy.
I did not know that he has been on Pakistan TV. I only know him from Youtube and Indian print mediahe has many talk shows and interviews in past with paksitani hosts where no one intrupt shout and bla bla like indian media .
BTW he is sane human and welcome in pakistan
Very nice, sensible person.
here is another false-flagger or proxy-user. it is damned disturbing to come across so many scary folk. wonder if they are from criminal fraternity or LEAsWhy do people from Pakistan give this man any attention. He seems like a nice guy but it's clear what his motives are, to make Pakistanis feel superior about their military while underestimating the indians, just like how the indians underestimate us. He has a very specific role in the whole "information war", I would not take his analysis's to seriously, all he does is bootlick Pakistanis for views and to spread his propaganda. There is nothing worse in war than underestimating your enemy.
I have no problem listening to criticism about India, its polity, society, economy or military but this guy comes off as a bit of an agent provocateur. He knows full well how a lot of Indians will react and gets a rise out of it, he also knows there is a pretty big market across the border and that he'll get plenty of eyeballs from them. Its a strategy that is now paying off as he goes to Pakistan for real now lolI don't agree that he is deliberately planted by the Indians to give an illusion of under preparedness. In the end he is a content creator and sees a market for his talks among Pakistani audience and even Indians who like to hear an alternate viewpoint, or Indians who are tired of chest thumping. He is like the karela that all Indians should eat from time to time because we are eating too much sugar.
Indian market, eyeballs >>>>>>> Pak eyeballs (count the greater than-7)I have no problem listening to criticism about India, its polity, society, economy or military but this guy comes off as a bit of an agent provocateur. He knows full well how a lot of Indians will react and gets a rise out of it, he also knows there is a pretty big market across the border and that he'll get plenty of eyeballs from them. Its a strategy that is now paying off as he goes to Pakistan for real now lol
The pro India market here is saturated, the man is trying something new and carving out a niche for himself.Indian market, eyeballs >>>>>>> Pak eyeballs (count the greater than-7)
even a low-quality troll defense expert like the ghobar arya gets WAY more views than him, he can be a provoker but at least he covers some sort of technical mumbo-jumbo - a troll defense expert can skip all that and just talk shit
you'll still get millions of views
very bad business strategy
Indian market, eyeballs >>>>>>> Pak eyeballs (count the greater than-7)
even a low-quality troll defense expert like the ghobar arya gets WAY more views than him, he can be a provoker but at least he covers some sort of technical mumbo-jumbo - a troll defense expert can skip all that and just talk shit
you'll still get millions of views
very bad business strategy