Pran-RFL Group in Bangladesh going for Tk 1,700cr ($200 Million) expansion

Star Business Report
Star Business Report
Fri Jan 7, 2022 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Jan 7, 2022 03:44 AM

Pran-RFL Group, one of the country's leading industrial houses, plans to invest Tk 1,700 crore ($200 Million) to expand its footprint in consumer goods, poultry, and mobile assembling, the group said yesterday.

"Bangladesh has a large consumer product market, with the majority of products being edible oil, flour, lentil, salt, and so on," said Kamruzzaman Kamal, director (marketing) of Pran-RFL Group.

"We plan to manufacture a wide range of sugar-free consumer goods and will build a factory in Gazipur to do so," he said at a briefing with journalists at a hotel in Cox's Bazar.

"Besides we are investing in some other sectors including footwear, glassware and poultry industry," he said, adding that the expansion would create about 20,000 new jobs.

The group said it was establishing an agro processing park at Muktarpur in Gazipur to establish a seed crushing mill to extract edible oil. The 180-bigha (sixty acres) area will also have flour, salt and pulse and feed mills, all set up with an investment of Tk 1,500 crore. Production could begin at the end of the year, it said.

Operating in diversified areas ranging from agro-processing, dairy, plastics, electrics to furniture, Pran-RFL has 23 factories and employs nearly 129,000 people to market its products locally and globally.

The group exported nearly $420 million-worth products in fiscal year 2020-21, it said.

The group has been on an expansion drive in recent years.

Pran said it was establishing another plant to make smart and feature phones along with mobile accessories, including headphone, battery and charger.
The unit will be established in Narsingdi with an investment of Tk 10 crore. The group plans to launch the handsets from March this year.

The group also plans to open a garment factory in Rajshahi's Godagari upazila in February this year. The factory is expected to generate around 2,500 jobs for rural women.

With an investment of Tk 40 crore, the group is setting up poultry farms in Moulvibazar and Habiganj districts with a yearly production target of 15 crore eggs and 360 tonnes of broiler chicken meat.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This in my opinion, indicates the stage where a country transitions from an export-based economy to an internal consumption based economy. If I am off-base, let's discuss...
 
Hammad ur Rehman said:
They have good products & we imported their tinned juices back in 2008-09.
Click to expand...
Yes quality is very consistently good, even in the US Market. Their snacks are very good too, especially puff pastries, cookies and such. All manufactured on same machines EU (Marie LU) and Turkish snack brands use.

Indian companies got so jealous they tried to sabotage Pran sales by floating bad rumors but when Pran opened factories in India, they had nothing to say after that.

The family is in my indirect friend circle. They have come a long way in the last two decades and boast consumer goods (FMCG) products besides food items, kitchen electrics, major home appliances and now, cellphones. They also have a large light engineering division (agri and electric pumps as well as bicycles for export market) which was their original business (Rangpur Foundries Limited - RFL).

They have 13 different very large industrial parks in Bangladesh.
 
Employment will be 20 thousand

Large investments in new sectors are vital

Pran-RFL is investing Tk. 1,690 crore ($200 Million) in new facilities for production of flour, salt, soybean oil, animal feed, broiler chicken, eggs and mobile phones.

Subhankar Karmakar
Abdul Quddus
Dhaka and Cox's Bazar

Published: 08 January 2022, 21:33

Large investments in new sectors are vital





Pran-RFL Group is building a new industrial park called Kaliganj Agro Processing Limited (KAPL) on 160 bighas of land at Muktarpur in Gazipur. There they will process soybean seeds and refine edible oil. The group also has factories producing flour, salt, pulses, starch (produced from cassava, which is used in textiles) and various animal feed products.

The Pran-RFL Group is investing Rs 1,500 crore in KAPL in the production of various consumer goods, factory raw materials and animal feed. Apart from that, they are also getting involved in mobile phone and poultry business. The group is also investing in the expansion of existing shoe and glass factories. The production and expansion work of these new factories will be completed at different times of the year.

In all, Pran-RFL Group's investment in Corona this year will be Tk 1,690 crore. It will create new employment for 20 thousand people. At present, this leading industrial group of the country has 1 lakh 29 thousand workers. At the end of the year, it will reach one and a half million - this is the expectation of the officials of Pran-RFL group.

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman and CEO of Pran-RFL Group spoke to Prothom Alo on December 30 about the new investment . He said, “We have exported products to a few new countries in Corona last year. New products have been added to the export list. The seeds that I sowed last year will bear fruit this year. In the coming days, the demand for agricultural products will increase in the country. That is why we are going for new investment.

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury further said, 'I will not build any new factory in and around Dhaka. We will provide employment to the local people by setting up factories in remote areas. I will do as much as is needed for Dhaka, only in Dhaka or its adjoining factory. We want to hire 30,000 new workers this year. If I can't do that, I will do 20 thousand. '

The group has already started work on implementing plans to set up factories in remote areas. As part of this, an export oriented garment factory is being set up at Godagari in Rajshahi at a cost of Taka 50 crore. The 25,000 sq ft factory will have 20 production lines. The factory, which will go into production this year, will employ two and a half thousand people. The factory will manufacture various types of garments including T-shirts, polo shirts, underwear.

The group is launching a new unit at Pran Industrial Park in Narsingdi to produce a variety of mobile devices including headphones, batteries and chargers, in addition to technology products, especially smart and feature phones. With an investment of Tk 10 crore, the new unit has a target of producing 1 lakh smartphones and 1.5 lakh feature phones per month. These smart and feature phones under the brand name 'Proton' will come in the market next March.

Apart from this, Pran-RFL Group is going to invest Tk 40 crore in the poultry sector. Broiler chickens and eggs will be produced mainly in their fish farming project areas at Srimangal in Moulvibazar and Chunarughat in Habiganj. The target is to supply 150 million eggs and 360 tons of chicken meat annually.

In this regard, Ahsan Khan Chowdhury said, 'The price of meat is much higher in Bangladesh. The subject bothers me. I have become more focused on fish farming to reduce the price of meat. Besides, we are going for new investment in poultry sector.

According to Pran-RFL Group, Tk 35 crore will be invested this year to increase the production capacity of Walker Footwear Factory at Danga Industrial Park in Narsingdi. At present the factory produces 6 lakh pairs of shoes. If there is a new factory, the production capacity will increase to 9 lakh pairs.

An investment of Tk 55 crore is being made to double the production capacity of glass factories in Pran Industrial Park of the same district. At present two and a half lakh square feet of glass is produced per month. After that it will increase to 6 lakh square feet.

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury's father Amjad Khan Chowdhury retired from military service in 1981 at the age of 42 and started foundry or tubewell making and housing business in the same year. The source was pension money. However, he did not do real estate business for a long time. He paid more attention to the foundry business. Founded a foundry in Rangpur, named Rangpur Foundry Limited (RFL). The company now has a wide range of products. However, Amjad Khan Chowdhury's goal was to enter the agricultural business. As a part of this, he established Agricultural Marketing Company Limited (AMCL) in 1985.

Pran-RFL group turned 40 last year. Ahsan Khan Chowdhury said, "The journey of four decades has been very exciting. At present, I'd say we have not even reached the goal of 1 thousandth of the place we plan to reach. I did not even dream of what Bangladesh has given us by now as rewards."
 
Chairman of Pran-RFL Group
'There are lessons to be learned from Opex's failure'
Own reporter
Dhaka


Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pran-RFL Group


Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pran-RFL Group
Prothom-alo file picture

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pran-RFL Group, thinks that the traders have a lot to learn from the closure of factories at the Kanchpur branch of Opex & Sinha Textile Group, one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the export oriented garment sector.

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury said, “We have a lot to learn from the failure of OPEX. I have known Uncle Anisur Rahman Sinha for 45 years. Very good. At the same time a prudent businessman. He quit his job in the military and started a business. Opex was doing very well. Very good. I think Opex had the opportunity to make its debut as one of the best companies in the world.

The chairman of Pran-RFL Group thinks that the main reason for the failure of organizations like Opex is the lack of effective management. “Legacy is very important for every business,” he said. Maybe the current owner of your organization is too good. How are those who will come in the future? What is their wisdom? How focused they are on business. If they are not paying attention, then the business needs to be professionalized. Should be left in the hands of professional management. We have to build a management like Unilever and Nestle. '

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury said this while responding to a reporter's question at Charka Textile at Danga Industrial Park in Palash, Narsingdi on Saturday.


দারুণ সফল ওপেক্স বন্ধ হল করুণ ব্যর্থতায়
The Opex and Sinha Textile Group, which started in the eighties, once had 45,000 workers. Garments worth several thousand crores were exported. But everything is now past. Authorities announced the closure of all factories in Kanchpur on October 16 after years of illness. A notice signed by the group's acting director (administration) Banij Ali said the company's proprietor had suffered financial losses in all its factories in Kanchpur since 2012.

Even after that he continued to run the factories with salaries and allowances and other expenses through sale of loans and land. But the Corona epidemic caused a lack of procurement. Apart from that, the factory environment has been ruined due to the chaos of the workers and employees as well as low efficiency and complete shutdown of activities from time to time. In this situation, the financial condition of the owner has deteriorated drastically. At present it is no longer possible to run factories.

Opex and Sinha Textile Group authorities built a large factory complex at Kanchpur on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway, 20 km from Dhaka. Shirts, sweaters, denim, knitwear etc. were made there. Built on 43 acres of land, the textile and garment manufacturing complex is recognized as one of the largest in Asia; However, the number of workers working in the complex was reduced from 13 or 14 thousand to much lower.

In response to a question from reporters, Ahsan Khan Chowdhury said, “I joined the Pran-RFL group with my father when I was 21 years old. I have been in business for 30 years. Already my second generation has come into the business. My daughters are working. However, I am constantly studying whether my next generation will be able to fulfill this huge responsibility of the Pran-RFL group; Although at the same time we have made a lot of professionals. All our directors are paid. Although they are not owners, their contribution is more than the owners. We have made arrangements for them to share the profits so that they can consider the business as their own.

"Opex has failed," said Ahsan Khan, chairman of the RFL Group. "Many said they had invested too much. I don't think so. Uncle Anisur Rahman Sinha ran the business well. But could not create the right legacy. Of course, when they did business, there weren't as many professionals as there are now. The factory owners worked 24 hours a day, 24 hours a day. At present there are good quality middle class officers who are much more professional. Understands numbers. Can take responsibility. If they are paid properly, they will be able to take on the responsibility of an organization like Opex."

(Translated from Bengali, ignore some mistakes)
 
Pran Group operates a fleet of distribution vehicles in major US urban areas for their snack and food products. The advertising on the side panels show mango juice and and traditional chawal (rice) for special events fried rice e.g. Biryani (rice used is known as small-grained nutty-flavored aromatic "Kalijeera" variety in Bangladesh).

 
প্রক্রিয়াজাত শিল্পের শতকোটি ডলার রফতানি আয়ের মাইলফলক অর্জন
আহসান খান চৌধুরী
September 20, 2021

আয়তনে ৫৬ হাজার বর্গমাইলের এ দেশকে একসময় শুনতে হয়েছে তলাবিহীন ঝুড়ির অপবাদ। কিন্তু বাংলাদেশের বিশাল জনগোষ্ঠী, ভৌগোলিক অবস্থান, উর্বর মাটি ও সঠিক সময়ে সঠিক নেতৃত্বের কারণে বাংলাদেশ আজ বিশ্বের কাছে উন্নয়নের রোল মডেল। ২০২০ সালের সূচক অনুযায়ী, বাংলাদেশ এখন বিশ্বের ৪১তম অর্থনৈতিক শক্তি। ব্রিটেনের অর্থনৈতিক গবেষণা সংস্থা সেন্টার ফর ইকোনমিকস অ্যান্ড বিজনেস বলছে, বাংলাদেশের সাম্প্রতিক অর্থনৈতিক বিকাশ অব্যাহত থাকলে ২০৩৫ সালে বাংলাদেশ হবে ২৫তম অর্থনৈতিক শক্তি।

২০৪১ সালের মধ্যে উন্নত ও সমৃদ্ধ দেশ হওয়ার লক্ষ্য নির্ধারণ করে বাংলাদেশ এখন সামনের দিকে এগিয়ে যাচ্ছে। বাংলাদেশের প্রতিটি সেক্টরে কর্মরত মানুষ তাদের সবটুকু নিংড়ে দিয়ে দেশ গড়ার কাজ করে চলছে। এর মধ্যে কৃষি ও কৃষি প্রক্রিয়াজাত শিল্প অন্য খাতগুলোর সঙ্গে সমানতালে পাল্লা দিয়ে সামনে এগিয়ে যাচ্ছে।

বাংলাদেশের অর্থনীতিতে কৃষি খাত সর্বাধিক গুরুত্বপূর্ণ। জীবন-জীবিকার পাশাপাশি জাতির সার্বিক উন্নয়নে কৃষি ওতপ্রোতভাবে জড়িয়ে। প্রযুক্তির উদ্ভাবন, কৃষি যান্ত্রিকীকরণ, বাণিজ্যিক উৎপাদন বৃদ্ধি এবং কৃষিপণ্যের প্রক্রিয়াজাত শুরু হলে গত কয়েক দশকে দেশে কৃষিপণ্যের উৎপাদন বাড়ে। যান্ত্রিক সভ্যতার যুগেও বাংলাদেশে শ্রমশক্তির প্রায় ৬০ ভাগ কৃষি খাতে নিয়োজিত। দেশের জিডিপিতে কৃষি খাতের অবদান এখন ১৩ শতাংশের মতো হলেও কর্মসংস্থানের অন্যতম ক্ষেত্র হিসেবে বিবেচিত হচ্ছে। এমনকি করোনা মহামারীর সময়ে জিডিপিতে সবচেয়ে বেশি ভূমিকা রাখা সেবা ও শিল্প খাত কিছুটা নড়বড়ে পরিস্থিতিতে থাকলেও কৃষি খাত অর্থনীতির চাকাকে সচল রাখতে বড় ভূমিকা রেখেছে।

আরো আনন্দের বিষয়, করোনা মহামারীর মধ্যে গত অর্থবছরে ১ বিলিয়ন বা ১০০ কোটি ডলার রফতানি আয়ের মাইলফলক অতিক্রম করেছে কৃষি প্রক্রিয়াজাত খাত। চলতি অর্থবছরেও সে ধারা অব্যাহত রয়েছে।

অথচ স্বাধীনতার পর সরকারি-বেসরকারি পর্যায়ে উল্লেখ করার মতো একমাত্র শিল্প ছিল পাট শিল্প। এরপর পর্যায়ক্রমে গড়ে উঠতে শুরু করে তৈরি পোশাক শিল্প, কৃষিভিত্তিক শিল্প, হালকা প্রকৌশল শিল্প, ওষুধ শিল্প, চামড়া শিল্প, জাহাজ ভাঙা ও জাহাজ নির্মাণ শিল্পসহ বহু শিল্প।

কৃষি প্রক্রিয়াজাত শিল্প দেশের অর্থনীতিতে এরই মধ্যে শক্ত একটি জায়গা তৈরি করে ফেলেছে। এছাড়া দেশের হয়ে রফতানির অন্যতম খাত হয়ে ওঠা এ শিল্প বিশ্বদরবারেও ব্যাপক পরিচিতি লাভ করেছে। এ খাতে নেতৃত্ব দিচ্ছে বাংলাদেশের ‘প্রাণ’। বাংলাদেশের প্রাণ এখন বিশ্বের ১৪৫টি দেশে পৌঁছে গেছে। বিশ্বের এমন কিছু দেশ আছে যেখানে বাংলাদেশের দূতাবাস নেই, কিন্তু প্রাণ সেখানে বাংলাদেশের হয়ে প্রতিনিধিত্ব করছে। রফতানিতে উল্লেখযোগ্য অবদান রাখায় প্রাণ-আরএফএল গ্রুপ সরকারের কাছ থেকে পরপর ১৬ বার জাতীয় রফতানি ট্রফি পেয়েছে। এছাড়া চলতি বছর সরকার কৃষি প্রক্রিয়াজাত খাতে রফতানি ট্রফি দেয়ার জন্য যে তিনটি প্রতিষ্ঠানের নাম ঘোষণা করেছে তার সবই পাচ্ছে প্রাণের সহযোগী প্রতিষ্ঠান।

প্রাণ-আরএফএল পরিবার আজ বেশ সমৃদ্ধ। বর্তমানে প্রাণের ১০ ক্যাটাগরিতে প্রায় ২ হাজার ৮০০ পণ্য রয়েছে। দেশের বিভিন্ন স্থানে প্রাণের কারখানা রয়েছে যেখানে কৃষিপণ্য প্রক্রিয়াজাত হয়ে পৌঁছে যাচ্ছে দেশের গণ্ডি পেরিয়ে বিশ্ব দরবারে। প্রাণ কারখানাগুলো করেছে দেশের প্রত্যন্ত এলাকায়, যাতে স্থানীয় মানুষ বেশি করে কর্মসংস্থানের সুযোগ পায়। এই পথচলায় এখন গ্রুপে প্রায় ১ লাখ ১০ হাজার শ্রমিক সরাসরি কাজ করছে, যা বেসরকারি পর্যায়ে সর্বোচ্চ। বর্তমানে প্রত্যক্ষ ও পরোক্ষভাবে গ্রুপের ওপর নির্ভরশীল প্রায় ১৫ লাখ মানুষ।

প্রাণ-আরএফএল পরিবারের একজন সদস্য হিসেবে গর্ব হয় যখন দেখি বাংলাদেশের প্রাণপণ্য আফ্রিকার বাহামার প্রত্যন্ত অঞ্চলের একজন ব্যক্তির বাজারের ব্যাগে বা ওশেনিয়া দ্বীপপুঞ্জের দেশ ফিজি, ভানুয়াতু বা সলোমন দ্বীপপুঞ্জে কোনো ব্যক্তির হাতে। ভালো লাগে যখন দেখি আমার বাবার স্বপ্ন মানুষের হূদয়ে স্থান করে নেয়া প্রাণের পণ্য বিভিন্ন দেশের নামিদামি ব্র্যান্ডের সঙ্গে প্রতিযোগিতা করে বিশ্বের বিখ্যাত সব চেইনশপে। কানাডায় ওয়ালমার্ট, সৌদি আরব ও ওমানে ক্যারিফোর, যুক্তরাজ্যে পাউন্ডল্যান্ড, ভারতে রিলায়েন্স ফ্রেশ ও সিটি মার্ট, কাতারে গ্র্যান্ড মল ও আনসার গ্যালারি, সিঙ্গাপুরে জায়ান্ট ও শিং শিয়ং এবং মালয়েশিয়ায় টেসকো, এইওন ও সেগি ফ্রেশে একজন ক্রেতার বাজারের ট্রলিতে যখন আর ৮-১০টা পণ্যের মধ্যে প্রাণ ফ্রুটো স্থান পায় তখন মনে হয় বাবার দেখানো পথে ব্যবসায় আমার প্রবেশ অনেকটা সার্থক। পর্যটক হিসেবে যখন কোনো বাংলাদেশী ভারত, নেপাল, ভুটান কিংবা ইউরোপে ঘুরতে যান কিংবা একজন প্রবাসী বাঙালি যখন বাংলাদেশের প্রাণপণ্য খুঁজে পান, তখন প্রাণের প্রতি তার যে অনুভূতি কাজ করে, সেটিই বিদেশের মাটিতে আমাদের পথচলার এগিয়ে যাওয়ার প্রেরণা।

আমাদের পথচলা শুরু হয় ১৯৮১ সালে, টিউবওয়েল ও কৃষিসহায়ক যন্ত্রপাতি তৈরির মাধ্যমে। এরপর কৃষিপণ্য উৎপাদনে আগ্রহী হই আমরা। ১৯৮৫ সালে নরসিংদীতে স্বল্প পরিসরে কলা, পেঁপে, আনারস, রজনীগন্ধা ইত্যাদি চাষ শুরু করি। এর মাধ্যমেই যাত্রা এগ্রিকালচারাল মার্কেটিং কোম্পানি লিমিটেড, তথা প্রাণের।

কৃষিপণ্য উৎপাদন করতে গিয়ে দেখি, দেশে অনেক পণ্য উত্পন্ন হলেও মৌসুমের সময় পণ্যের দাম কমে যায় এবং ন্যায্যমূল্য থেকে কৃষক বঞ্চিত হন। এছাড়া সংরক্ষণের অভাবে প্রচুর ফসল নষ্ট হয়ে যায়। তাই কৃষিপণ্য উৎপাদনের চেয়ে বরং প্রক্রিয়াকরণে উদ্যোগী হই। ১৯৯৩ সালে নরসিংদীতে কৃষিপণ্য প্রক্রিয়াজাত করার জন্য একটি কারখানা স্থাপন করি। সেখানে বিভিন্ন ফলের জুস, শাকসবজি প্রক্রিয়াজাত করা শুরু হয়। এভাবে বিভিন্ন ড্রিংকস, সস, জেলি, চানাচুর, চিপস, চকোলেট, বেকারি, দুগ্ধজাত পণ্য বাজারজাত শুরু করি।

বাংলাদেশের মাটি যেকোনো ফসল ফলানোর জন্য অত্যন্ত উর্বর। কৃষকদের কাছ থেকে প্রয়োজনীয় কাঁচামাল সংগ্রহ করতে গিয়ে আমরা তাদের মধ্যে দক্ষতার ঘাটতি ও প্রয়োজনীয় উপকরণের অভাব লক্ষ করলাম। আমরা চুক্তিভিত্তিক চাষ শুরু করলাম। চুক্তিভিত্তিক চাষের আওতায় আমরা তাদের প্রয়োজনীয় প্রশিক্ষণ, উন্নতমানের বীজ, সার, কৃষি উপকরণ দিয়ে সহায়তা দিতে শুরু করলাম। এতে অধিক পণ্যের সঙ্গে সঙ্গে মানসম্মত পণ্য পেতে শুরু করলাম। বর্তমানে প্রাণের এক লাখ চুক্তিভিত্তিক কৃষক রয়েছে যাদের কাছ থেকে নিয়মিত আম, টমেটো, বাদাম, চাল, ডাল, আনারস, পেয়ারা, হলুদ, মরিচসহ বিভিন্ন পণ্য সংগ্রহ করছি।

দেশে বড় সম্ভাবনাময় একটি শিল্প হচ্ছে দুগ্ধ শিল্প। এক সময় দেশের মানুষের পুষ্টির চাহিদা মেটাতে প্রচুর পরিমাণ গুঁড়ো দুধ বিদেশ থেকে আমদানি করা হতো। আমরা দুগ্ধ খাতের উন্নয়নের কথা চিন্তা করে দেশে প্রথম ডেইরি হাব পদ্ধতি চালু করলাম। এ ডেইরি হাব থেকে খামারিদের পরিচর্যা ও প্রশিক্ষণ দেয়া হয়। এতে যেমন গাভীপ্রতি দুধের উৎপাদন বেড়েছে, তেমনি খামারিদের জীবন-মানে এসেছে ব্যাপক পরিবর্তন। এখন প্রাণের এমন কয়েকজন খামারি রয়েছে যাদের একটি গাভী গড়ে প্রায় ৩০ লিটার দুধ দিচ্ছে। এটিকে আমাদের লক্ষ্য পূরণে আলোকবর্তিকা বলে মনে করি। তবে লক্ষ্যে পৌঁছোনোর পথ এখনো বহুদূর। আমরা যেদিন গাভীর ভালো জাতের উন্নয়ন ঘটাতে পারব, নিউজিল্যান্ড কিংবা ইসরায়েলের মতো গাভীপ্রতি প্রায় ৬০ লিটার দুধ সংগ্রহ করতে পারব, সেদিন আমরা দেশে সহজেই পুষ্টির জোগান দিতে পারব। আমাদের প্রাণ ডেইরি পরিবার এ লক্ষ্যে কাজ করছে। বর্তমানে প্রাণের চুক্তিভিত্তিক দুগ্ধ খামারি রয়েছে ১২ হাজার, যাদের কাছ থেকে আমরা প্রতিদিন দুই থেকে আড়াই লাখ লিটার দুধ সংগ্রহ করছি। এ খাতে কর্মসংস্থান সৃষ্টিতে আরো বড় আকারে অবদান রাখার সুযোগ রয়েছে, কারণ দুগ্ধ শিল্পে আমরা স্বয়ংসম্পূর্ণ নই। এক্ষেত্রে সরকারসহ সংশ্লিষ্ট প্রতিষ্ঠানগুলোকে অগ্রণী ভূমিকা পালন করতে হবে।

আধুনিক কৃষির অন্যতম খাত হিসেবে পোলট্রি শিল্প ক্রমেই দেশের পুষ্টি চাহিদা জোগান, কর্মসংস্থান ও অর্থনৈতিক অগ্রগতিতে গুরুত্বপূর্ণ স্থান দখল করে নিয়েছে। এ শিল্পে প্রত্যক্ষ ও পরোক্ষভাবে এক কোটি মানুষের কর্মসংস্থান হয়েছে। প্রাণ এ খাতে কাজ করছে। হিমায়িত ফ্রোজেন প্রোটিন পণ্য বিদেশে রফতানির মাধ্যমে বৈদেশিক মুদ্রা অর্জনের পাশাপাশি প্রচুর কর্মসংস্থান হচ্ছে। কৃষক ও সাধারণ মানুষকে কেন্দ্র করে গড়ে ওঠা এসব শিল্প বর্তমান সময়ে দেশের অর্থনীতিকে এগিয়ে নিতে বড় ভূমিকা রাখছে। বাংলাদেশের এমন গুরুত্বপূর্ণ খাতগুলোর সঙ্গে জড়িয়ে থাকতে পারাটা নিঃসন্দেহে বড় সৌভাগ্যের বিষয়।

স্বাধীনতার ঠিক পরে ১৯৭২ সালে দেশে খাদ্যশস্য উৎপাদন হয়েছিল ১ কোটি ১০ লাখ টন। এখন আবাদি জমি কমেছে ২০-৩০ শতাংশ। অথচ দেশে এখন খাদ্যশস্য উৎপাদন হচ্ছে তিন-চার গুণ বেশি। স্বাধীনতার ৫০ বছরে কৃষি খাতে অনেক অর্জন এসেছে। জাতিসংঘের খাদ্য ও কৃষি সংস্থা (এফএও), বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক, কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ অধিদপ্তর, রফতানি উন্নয়ন ব্যুরোসহ (ইপিবি) বেশ কয়েকটি সংস্থার তথ্যানুযায়ী, বর্তমানে ধান উৎপাদনে বাংলাদেশ বিশ্বে চতুর্থ। আমরা দিনাজপুর, রংপুরসহ উত্তরবঙ্গের কৃষকদের সঙ্গে ধান উৎপাদনে কাজ করছি এবং সেখানে কারখানা প্রতিষ্ঠা করেছি।

সবজি উৎপাদনে বাংলাদেশ তৃতীয়। আমরা সবজিজাত বিভিন্ন পণ্য উৎপাদন করে বিদেশে রফতানি করছি। এমনকি সরাসরি সবজিও রফতানি করছি। আলু উৎপাদনে বাংলাদেশ ষষ্ঠ। আমরা কৃষকদের কাছ থেকে প্রচুর আলু সংগ্রহ করছি। আমরা আমাদের নিজস্ব চেষ্টায় যতটুকু পারছি তা সংগ্রহ করে চিপস ও আলুজাতীয় পণ্য তৈরি করছি। বিদেশে এ ধরনের পণ্য রফতানি করে সফলও হচ্ছি। আলু থেকে আমাদের একটি নতুন উদ্ভাবন প্রাণ পটেটো বিস্কুট, যা বিদেশে রফতানি হচ্ছে। এটি অত্যন্ত আনন্দের যে এ পণ্য ভারতসহ কয়েকটি দেশে ব্যাপক জনপ্রিয়তা পেয়েছে। ভারতে রীতিমতো পণ্যটি নিয়ে সাড়া পড়েছে। এভাবে আমরা দেশীয় আলুতে মূল্যসংযোজন করে বাজার সৃষ্টিতে কাজ করছি।

দেশে এখন আম ও কাঁঠালের ভালো ফলন হচ্ছে। বাংলাদেশ এখন আম উৎপাদনে বিশ্বে অষ্টম। একটা সময় ছিল গুটি আম চাষীরা ফেলে দিত। কিন্তু আমরা এ থেকে জুস ও ড্রিংক উৎপাদনে আম সংগ্রহ শুরু করলাম ও কৃষকদের বাণিজ্যিকভাবে আম চাষে অনুপ্রেরণা দিতে থাকলাম। এখন প্রাণ প্রতি বছর আমচাষীদের কাছ থেকে আম সংগ্রহ করে প্রক্রিয়াজাত করার পর জুস ও ড্রিংক, ম্যাংগোবার রফতানি করছে। প্রাণের রফতানীকৃত ১৪৫টি দেশেই আমের জুস ও ড্রিংকস রফতানি হয়ে থাকে।

এগুলো যদি বিশ্বের বিভিন্ন দেশের প্রক্রিয়াজাত শিল্পের সঙ্গে তুলনা করি, তবে আমরা সেসব দেশ থেকে অনেক অনেক পিছিয়ে। জাতিসংঘের খাদ্য ও কৃষি সংস্থা অনুযায়ী, প্রক্রিয়াকরণ ও সংরক্ষণের অভাবে বাংলাদেশে প্রতি বছর মোট উৎপাদনের ৩০ শতাংশ ফসল নষ্ট হয়ে যাচ্ছে। অথচ বিশ্বের বিভিন্ন দেশ কৃষি প্রক্রিয়াজাত শিল্পে বেশ অগ্রগামী। দক্ষিণ-পূর্ব এশিয়ার মধ্যে থাইল্যান্ড কৃষিপণ্য প্রক্রিয়াকরণ শিল্পে অনেক এগিয়ে। খাদ্য প্রক্রিয়াকরণ শিল্প দেশটির তৃতীয় বৃহৎ শিল্প খাত। দেশটির মোট জিডিপির শতকরা ২৩ শতাংশ আসে এ খাত থেকে। দেশটি প্রতি বছর কৃষি প্রক্রিয়াজাত পণ্য রফতানি করে থাইল্যান্ড ৩৬ বিলিয়ন মার্কিন ডলার আয় করে। যেখানে বাংলাদেশে কৃষিপণ্যের মাত্র ১ শতাংশ প্রক্রিয়াজাত হয়। অন্যদিকে ভিয়েতনামে ৫ শতাংশ, চীনে ৩৮, ফিলিপাইনে ৩১, আমেরিকায় ৭০, থাইল্যান্ডে ৮১ ও মালয়েশিয়ায় ৮৪ শতাংশ কৃষি প্রক্রিয়াজাতের সঙ্গে জড়িত। অথচ কৃষি প্রক্রিয়াজাত শিল্পকে অধিক গুরুত্ব দিতে পারলে তৈরি পোশাক খাতের পরই কৃষি প্রক্রিয়াকরণ পণ্য রফতানির সম্ভাবনা সবচেয়ে বেশি। এটি হতে পারে দেশের দ্বিতীয় প্রধান রফতানি খাত।

তাই এখনই আমাদের এ খাতকে অধিক গুরুত্ব দিতে হবে। আমরা এখন এক বিলিয়নে পৌঁছে গেছি। এটি শুরু মাত্র। আরো দীর্ঘপথ পাড়ি দেয়ার সুযোগ আমাদের সামনে রয়েছে। আমাদের সুযোগ রয়েছে থাইল্যান্ড, চীন, ফিলিপাইন ও মালয়েশিয়ার মতো হওয়ার। বর্তমানে আমরা যেভাবে পণ্য রফতানি করছি সেখান থেকে আগামী দিনে আরো ভালো করতে হলে রফতানি বহুমুখীকরণ করতে হবে এবং কৃষিপণ্যের মূল্য সংযোজনের মাধ্যমে রফতানি পণ্যের সংখ্যা বাড়াতে হবে। আমরা এখন সরাসরি সবজি রফতানি করছি। চাইলে ক্যানিং সবজি, প্রক্রিয়াজাত রেডি সবজি, প্রয়োজনীয় সবজির জুস, স্ন্যাকস, বীজ আকারে বিদেশে রফতানি করতে পারি। আমরা ফলের ক্ষেত্রে সরাসরি ফল কিংবা শুধু জুস ও ড্রিংক আকারে রফতানি করি। কিন্তু আমরা মূল্য সংযোজন করে জ্যাম ও জেলি, ফলকে ক্যানিং করে ফ্রোজেন ফল আকারে কিংবা ফলের পাউডার আকারে রফতানি করতে পারি। কাঁঠাল, আনারস, কলা, পেয়ারাসহ বিভিন্ন ফলে মূল্য সংযোজন করে রফতানি বৃদ্ধি করা সম্ভব। আমরা শস্য জাতীয় ফসল শুধু গুঁড়া মসলা কিংবা শুকনা খাবার যেমন বিস্কুট, টোস্ট হিসেবে রফতানি করি। কিন্তু এগুলো পাউডার করে, সবজি আকারে, প্রসেস রেডি ফুড আকারে যেমন স্নাকস, নুডলস, পাস্তা, পিঠা, কেক ও বেকারি আইটেম করে রফতানি করলে প্রচুর বৈদেশিক মুদ্রা অর্জন করা যাবে। এভাবে আমরা বিদ্যমান পণ্যের বাইরে বিভিন্ন ধরনের দুগ্ধপণ্য, মিষ্টান্ন, মাছ ও প্রোটিন আইটেমে মূল্য সংযোজনের মাধ্যমে রফতানি করে প্রচুর বৈদেশিক মুদ্রা আয় করতে পারি।

এগুলোর রফতানি বাজার সম্প্রসারণ করতে উদ্যোক্তাদের তীব্র ইচ্ছাশক্তি প্রয়োজন। নতুন নতুন বাজার অনুসন্ধান ও নতুন নতুন পণ্য নিয়ে বাজার সৃষ্টি করতে পারলে এক্ষেত্রে রফতানি বাড়বে। তবে কিছু প্রতিবন্ধকতা দূর করতে পারলে এবং সরকারি পর্যায়ে কিছু নীতিসহায়তা পেলে এ খাত দেশের অর্থনীতিতে বিশাল অবস্থান তৈরি করতে পারবে বলে বিশ্বাস রাখি।

এক্ষেত্রে প্রথমেই আসে ফিসক্যাল পলিসিগত কিছু বিষয়। দেশে খাদ্যপণ্যের কারখানা নির্মাণে বেশ কিছু বিষয়ে নীতি সহায়তায় দিলে এ খাত ভালো করবে। বিশেষ অর্থনৈতিক অঞ্চলে জমি বরাদ্দ সহজলভ্য না হওয়া, কৃষি ও কৃষিজাত পণ্য রফতানির জন্য বিশেষ ক্যাশ ইনসেনটিভ না থাকা, যা বর্তমানে তৈরি পোশাক শিল্পের জন্য রয়েছে, বাণিজ্যের জন্য লাইসেন্স পেতে বিভিন্ন ধরনের প্রতিবন্ধকতা ও চুক্তির নবায়ন সহজলভ্য না হওয়া, রফতানি বাণিজ্য বাড়াতে সম্ভাব্য দেশগুলোতে কান্ট্রি ব্র্যান্ডিংয়ের ঘাটতি, দেশে আন্তর্জাতিক মানের ল্যাবের তৈরি না হওয়া, অর্গানিক ও মানসম্মত কাঁচামাল উৎপাদনে কৃষকদের প্রশিক্ষণের ঘাটতি, কম জমিতে অধিক ফলন পেতে কৃষকদের নীতি সহায়তা—এসব প্রতিবন্ধকতা নিয়ে কাজ করা জরুরি।

দ্বিতীয়ত, আর্থিক চ্যালেঞ্জ। ক্ষুদ্র উদ্যোক্তাদের ব্যাংকঋণ সহজলভ্য না হওয়ায় নতুন উদ্যোক্তা তৈরি হচ্ছে না। বিশেষ অর্থনৈতিক অঞ্চলের বাইরে বিনিয়োগে ট্যাক্স হলিডে সুবিধা না থাকা, কৃষি প্রক্রিয়াকরণ শিল্পের জন্য প্রয়োজনীয় যন্ত্রাংশ আমদানিতে শুল্ক মুক্ত সুবিধা না থাকা, কৃষি উপকরণ যন্ত্রের দাম বেশি হওয়া, পণ্য রফতানিতে মাদার ভ্যাসেলের উচ্চমূল্য, কাঁচামালের মূল্য বৃদ্ধি, কৃষকদের জন্য কম সুদে ঋণের ব্যবস্থা না থাকা এবং কৃষি ও কৃষি প্রক্রিয়াজাত পণ্য পরিবহনে আর্থিক সহায়তা না থাকা। এসব সমস্যার সমাধানে কাজ করলে বিদ্যমান উদ্যোক্তাদের পাশাপাশি নতুনরাও ভালো করবে।

তৃতীয়ত, উদ্যোক্তাদের জন্য কারখানায় ইউটিলিটি সাপোর্ট সহজলভ্য করা। এরপর রয়েছে অবকাঠামো সমস্যা, যা দূর করা দরকার। পঞ্চম রফতানি বাণিজ্য বাড়াতে দরকার বিভিন্ন ধরনের দ্বিপক্ষীয় চুক্তি। বাণিজ্য বাড়াতে বিভিন্ন দেশের সঙ্গে মুক্ত বাণিজ্য চুক্তি করতে হবে। বিশেষ করে আফ্রিকা, আশিয়ান ও সার্কভুক্ত দেশগুলো কৃষি এবং কৃষিজাত পণ্য রফতানির জন্য অত্যন্ত সম্ভাবনাময়। এসব অঞ্চলে শুল্ক মুক্ত পণ্য প্রবেশে উদ্যোগ গ্রহণ করতে হবে। বিভিন্ন ধরনের বাণিজ্য বাধা দূর করতে সরকারকে কাজ করতে হবে। বিশেষ করে ভারত, নেপাল, ভুটান খাদ্যপণ্যের জন্য অত্যন্ত সম্ভাবনাময় বাজার। এখানে বিভিন্ন ধরনের শুল্ক ও অশুল্ক বাধা দূর করতে হবে।

প্রাণ গ্রুপ বিভিন্ন ধরনের প্রতিকূলতা সত্ত্বেও কৃষকের সঙ্গে কাজ করে যাচ্ছে এবং নিত্যনতুন পণ্য নিয়ে বিশ্বদরবারে হাজির হচ্ছে। এই ‘প্রাণ’ বিদেশে বাংলাদেশের প্রাণ হয়ে উঠছে। আমরা বিশ্বাস করি, প্রাণের হাত ধরে কৃষি প্রক্রিয়াজাত শিল্প দীর্ঘপথ পাড়ি দেবে এবং বিশ্বের আনাচে-কানাচে বাংলাদেশের কৃষকের উৎপাদিত পণ্য প্রক্রিয়াজাতের মাধ্যমে পৌঁছে যাবে।

আহসান খান চৌধুরী: চেয়ারম্যান ও প্রধান নির্বাহী
প্রাণ-আরএফএল গ্রুপ

Achieving the milestone of export earnings of hundreds of millions of dollars in the processing industry
Ahsan Khan Chowdhury
September 20, 2021

This country of 56 thousand square miles in size has once heard the slander of bottomless basket . But due to the huge population of Bangladesh , geographical location , fertile soil and right leadership at the right time , Bangladesh today is a role model of development to the world . According to the 2020 index , Bangladesh is now the 41st largest economic power in the world. According to the Center for Economics and Business , a British economic research organization , Bangladesh will be the 25th largest economy in 2035 if its recent economic growth continues .

Bangladesh is now moving forward with the goal of becoming a developed and prosperous country by 2041 . People working in every sector of Bangladesh are working hard to build the country . Among these, agriculture and agro - processing industries are advancing on par with other sectors .

Agriculture is the most important sector in the economy of Bangladesh . Agriculture is deeply involved in the overall development of the nation as well as livelihood . With the invention of technology , mechanization of agriculture , increase in commercial production and commencement of processing of agricultural products, the production of agricultural products in the country has increased in the last few decades . Even in the age of mechanical civilization , the labor force in Bangladesh is about 60 The share is engaged in the agricultural sector . Although the contribution of agriculture sector to the country's GDP is now around 13 percent , it is being considered as one of the sources of employment . Although the services and industrial sectors , which contributed the most to GDP during the Corona epidemic , are in a somewhat shaky situation , the agricultural sector has played a major role in keeping the wheel of the economy moving .

Happily , the agro - processing sector has surpassed the য়ের 1 billion export revenue milestone in the last fiscal year due to the Corona epidemic . That trend has continued in the current financial year as well.

But after independence , jute industry was the only industry to be mentioned at the public - private level . After that , many industries including readymade garment industry , agro -based industry , light engineering industry , pharmaceutical industry , leather industry , ship breaking and ship building industry started to develop gradually .
The agro - processing industry has already established a strong foothold in the country 's economy . Besides , this industry , which has become one of the export sectors for the country , has also gained wide recognition in the world . The ' soul ' of Bangladesh is leading in this sector . The life of Bangladesh has now reached 145 countries of the world . Such in the world There are some countries where Bangladesh does not have an embassy , but Pran is representing Bangladesh there . Pran - RFL Group has received 17 consecutive National Export Trophies from the government for its significant contribution to exports . Besides , this year the government has given three export trophies to the agricultural processing sector The name of the organization has been announced .

Pran - RFL family is very rich today . The lives of 10 categories, more than two thousand 800 product is. The different parts of the soul, the factory is where the agro- processing is delivered to the country's boundaries across the world arena. Die factory has been the country's remote areas , so that the local people over the Gets employment opportunities . In this path , about 110,000 workers are now working directly in the group , which is the highest in the private sector . At present about 1.5 million people are directly and indirectly dependent on the group .

Prana - Proud to be a member of the RFL family when I see the pran products of Bangladesh in the market bag of a person in the remote Bahamas of Africa or in the hands of a person in Fiji , Vanuatu or Solomon Islands in Oceania . It's nice to see my father 's dream take place in people 's hearts Pran 's products compete with the famous brands of different countries in all the famous chainshops of the world . Walmart in Canada , Carrefour in Saudi Arabia and Oman , Poundland in UK , Reliance Fresh & City Mart in India , Grand Mall & Ansar Gallery in Qatar , Giant & Shing Xiong in Singapore and Malaysia Tesco , Aeon , and Segi Fresh , when a buyer 's market trolley finds another 8-10 products in Pran Fruto , I think my entry into the business is very successful in the way my father showed me. When a Bangladeshi travels to India , Nepal , Bhutan or Europe as a tourist or an expatriate The when the pranapanya out the drink , the soul to her that the feelings you have , the same foreign soil in our journey forward to the motivation.

Our journey began in 1971 , with the development of tubewells and agricultural equipment . Then we became interested in the production of agricultural products . In 1985 , I started small scale cultivation of banana , papaya , pineapple , tuberose etc. in Narsingdi . Through this journey of Jatra Agricultural Marketing Company Limited , i.e. Pran.

When I go to produce agricultural products , I see that even though many products are produced in the country , the prices of products go down during the season and farmers are deprived of fair prices . In addition , due to lack of conservation , a lot of crops are lost . So I am more interested in processing than producing agricultural products . One for processing agricultural products in Narsingdi in 1993 Let's set up a factory . There are several fruit juice , vegetables, processed the start is. Thus we started marketing various drinks , sauces , jellies , chanachur , chips , chocolate , bakery , dairy products .

The soil of Bangladesh is very fertile for growing any crop . While procuring the required raw materials from the farmers , we noticed a lack of skills and lack of necessary equipment among them . We started contract farming . Under contract farming we provide them with necessary training , quality seeds , fertilizers , agriculture I started to help with the materials . I started to get quality products with more products . At present, Pran has one lakh contract farmers from whom I regularly collect various products including mango , tomato , almond , rice , pulses , pineapple , guava , turmeric and chilli .

Dairy industry is one of the most promising industries in the country . At one time large quantities of powdered milk were imported from abroad to meet the nutritional needs of the people of the country . We started the first dairy hub system in the country with the development of the dairy sector in mind . Farmers are given care and training from this dairy hub . As milk production per cow has increased , so has the lives of farmers . Now Pran has a few farms whose cows are giving an average of about 30 liters of milk . We think of it as a beacon to meet our goals . However , the path to reach the goal is still far away. The day we are cows We will be able to develop good breeds , we will be able to collect about 60 liters of milk per cow like New Zealand or Israel , on that day we will be able to provide nutrition in the country easily . Our Pran Dairy family is working towards this goal . At present , there are 12,000 dairy farms under Pran 's contract , from whom We are collecting two to two and a half lakh liters of milk every day . There is an opportunity to contribute more on job creation in this sector , because we are not self-sufficient in the dairy industry . In this case, the government and the concerned institutions have to play a leading role .

Modern agriculture is one of the sectors as the poultry industry, increasing the country's nutritional needs provided , employment and economic progress of the important position occupied by the said. One crore people have been directly and indirectly employed in this industry . Lives in the sector work is. Frozen frozen protein products abroad exports through the foreign currency Besides gaining , there is a lot of employment . These industries , centered on farmers and common people , are playing a big role in advancing the economy of the country at present . Being able to be involved in such important sectors of Bangladesh is undoubtedly a matter of great fortune .
Independence just after the 197 in the country's cereal production was 1 million to 10 million tons. Now arable land decreased by 0 - 30 percent. But the country is now in cereal production in the three - four times higher. In the 50 years of independence, many achievements have been made in the agricultural sector . Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations ( FAO ), According to Bangladesh Bank , Department of Agricultural Extension , Export Promotion Bureau ( EPB ) and several other organizations , Bangladesh is currently the fourth largest rice producer in the world . We are working with the farmers of North Bengal including Dinajpur , Rangpur in paddy production and have set up factories there .

Bangladesh is third in vegetable production . We are producing various products of vegetables and exporting them abroad . I am even exporting vegetables directly . Bangladesh ranks sixth in potato production . We are collecting lots of potatoes from farmers . We are making chips and potato products by collecting as much as we can in our own efforts . Abroad _ I am also succeeding by exporting such products . One of our new inventions from potatoes is Pran Potato Biscuit , which is being exported abroad . It is a great pleasure that this product has gained immense popularity in several countries including India . The product has received a good response in India . In this way we work to create market by adding value to domestic potatoes I'm doing.

Mango and jackfruit are getting good yield in the country now . Bangladesh is now the eighth largest producer of mango in the world . There was a time when cocoon farmers used to throw away. But from this we started collecting mangoes for juice and drink production and continued to inspire farmers to cultivate mangoes commercially . Now the life is from the mango farmers every year After collecting and processing mangoes , juice and drink , mango is being exported . Mango juice and drinks are exported to 145 countries where prana is exported .

If we compare these with the processed industries of different countries of the world , then we are far behind those countries . According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations , 30 per cent of the total production in Bangladesh is being lost every year due to lack of processing and conservation . But different countries of the world processed agriculture Quite a pioneer in the industry . South - East Asia in Thailand, agro- processing industry, a lot of progress. The food processing industry is the third largest industrial sector in the country. The total GDP of 3 percent comes in the sector from. The country each year, agricultural processed products exported to Thailand, 36 billion US dollars revenue By Where only 1 percent of agricultural products are processed in Bangladesh . On the other hand, 5 percent in Vietnam , 36 percent in China , 31 percent in the Philippines , 60 percent in the United States , 61 percent in Thailand and 64 percent in Malaysia are involved in agricultural processing . However , if we can give more importance to the agro - processing industry , then agriculture is second only to the ready-made garment sector Processing products are most likely to be exported . This could be the second major export sector of the country.

So now we have to give more importance to this sector . We have now reached one billion . This is just the beginning . More long crossing the scope of our presence there. Our opportunities are in Thailand , China , the Philippines and Malaysia, as a being. Currently we have the products exported are there, the next day, To do better , exports need to be diversified and the number of export products needs to be increased by adding value to agricultural products . We are now exporting vegetables directly . If we want , we can export canned vegetables , processed ready vegetables , essential vegetable juices , snacks , seeds . We are in the case of fruit Export directly in the form of fruits or just juices and drinks . But we can add value by exporting jam and jelly , canned fruit in the form of frozen fruit or in the form of fruit powder . It is possible to increase exports by adding value to various fruits including jackfruit , pineapple , banana and guava . We Crop of the crop is just powder, spices or dry foods such as biscuits , toast as well as export it. But the powder is , a vegetable form , processed ready food form , such snakasa , noodles , pasta , cakes , cakes and bakery items , and export the large foreign currency gain to Will go In this way we can earn a lot of foreign exchange by exporting various types of dairy products , confectionery , fish and protein items in addition to the existing products .

Entrepreneurs need strong will to expand their export market . If we can find new markets and create markets with new products , exports will increase . However, if some obstacles can be overcome and some policy support can be given at the government level , this sector can create a huge position in the country's economy . I believe that.
In this case, some of the fiscal policy issues come first . This sector will do well if policy support is given on several issues for the construction of food factories in the country . Lack of land allocation in special economic zones , lack of special cash incentives for export of agricultural and agro - based products _ _ _ There are various barriers to obtaining trade licenses and non - availability of renewal of contracts , lack of country branding in potential countries to increase export trade , lack of international standard labs in the country , lack of training of farmers in organic and quality raw material production , more on less land . Policy support to farmers to get yield - it is important to work on these obstacles .

Second , the financial challenge. New entrepreneurs are not being created as bank loans of small entrepreneurs are not readily available . Special economic zones outside of the investment tax holiday facility does not lie , agricultural processing industry for the required parts import tax -free benefit does not lie , agricultural materials, equipment prices higher being , High cost of mother vessel in export of goods , increase in price of raw materials , lack of low interest loans for farmers and lack of financial support for transportation of agricultural and agro - processed goods . If we work to solve these problems , the existing entrepreneurs as well as the new ones will do well .
Third , to make utility support readily available to entrepreneurs . Then there are infrastructure issues that need to be addressed . Fifth , various types of bilateral agreements are needed to increase export trade . To increase trade , free trade agreements have to be made with different countries . Agriculture is mainly cultivated in Africa , ASEAN and SAARC countries And highly potential for export of agricultural products . Initiatives should be taken to introduce duty free goods in these areas . The government has to work to remove various trade barriers . Especially India , Nepal , Bhutan are very promising markets for food products . Here various types of tariffs and non- tariff barriers need to be removed.

Pran Group is working with the farmers in spite of various adversities and is constantly appearing in the world stage with new products . This 'soul' is becoming the soul of Bangladesh abroad . We believe that agro - processing industry will go a long way with its life and the farmers of Bangladesh in all parts of the world . Produced products can be reached through processing .

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury : Chairman and CEO
Pran - RFL Group

(Machine translation - pardon mistakes)
 
