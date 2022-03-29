Praising Warmonger Albright Reveals Brain-Dead Western Media

PakFactor said: According to current thinking in the West it was worth it cause olive skinned people are used to it and not as special as blonde hair blue eyed people. Click to expand...

PakFactor said: The bitch said it was worth it. Click to expand...

Statements on Iraq Sanctions Global Policy Forum is a policy watchdog that follows the work of the United Nations. We promote accountability and citizen participation in decisions on peace and security, social justice and international law.

You are telling this to a Greek person where probably less than 10% of the population falls into this category. Not all of Europe looks like Scandinavia.Well sadly it looks like pretty much everybody else in the World stayed silent about those UN sanctions.Statements opposing sanctions against Iraq by several NGOs, members of US Congress, and individuals such as Archbishop James Weisgerber, former chief of UNSCOM Richard Butler, former UN Humanitarian Coordinators in Iraq Hans von Sponeck and Denis Halliday.