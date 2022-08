I think India needs to introduce a Honeytrap-101 course for its personnel



I have an alternate theory too. With such incidents being so rampant, I am tempted to believe that wrong information is deliberately being shared. A reverse honey trap



I am curious as to how these conversations usually proceed. Does the 'woman' say something like "Pradeep darling, agar tum mujhe Brahmos ke secret documents la kar do ge toh main tumhe exciting pictures dikhaongi". I mean what sort of brain dead dude cannot see through this?