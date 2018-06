Bunji

BUNJI HYDROPOWER PROJECT



The Project is located on Indus River near Gilgit. Power House and dam sites are 560 km & 610 km respectively from Islamabad.7100 MW24760 GWh1900 m3 /sec445 m7.8 km each, 5-Nos.RCC Gravity200 m20 ,Francis Type13498.3 Million US$8104.6 Million US$0.20 MAFWAPDA897,820.6 431,086.5 1328907.07The Project has been principally cleared by CDWP on 02.12.2015 for approval of ECNEC.