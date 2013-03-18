What's new

PRA cracks down on restaurants violating tax laws By Shahab Omer -September 4, 2020052 LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has launched a crac

S

Shahzaz ud din

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 12, 2017
7,025
12
11,273
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
PRA cracks down on restaurants violating tax laws
By
Shahab Omer
-
September 4, 2020

https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fprofit.pakistantoday.com.pk%2F2020%2F09%2F04%2Fpra-cracks-down-on-restaurants-violating-tax-laws%2F
https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=PRA+cracks+down+on+restaurants+violating+tax+laws&url=https%3A%2F%2Fprofit.pakistantoday.com.pk%2F2020%2F09%2F04%2Fpra-cracks-down-on-restaurants-violating-tax-laws%2F&via=Profitpk
https://www.linkedin.com/shareArticle?mini=true&url=https://profit.pakistantoday.com.pk/2020/09/04/pra-cracks-down-on-restaurants-violating-tax-laws/&title=PRA+cracks+down+on+restaurants+violating+tax+laws



LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has launched a crackdown on restaurants levying 16pc sales tax on credit and debit cards in violation of sales tax laws.
The Punjab government had reduced the sales tax rate on credit and debit cards to restaurant owners from 16pc to 5pc for the current fiscal year (FY21), yet there were complaints from customers that many restaurants were still charging 16pc sales tax.

The PRA spokesperson said that the authority has taken notice of the matter and has decided to crackdown on violating restaurants. “We have been receiving complaints from people and we have now issued notices to some restaurants. If restaurant owners do not comply with tax laws, strict action will be taken against them.”
Asim Javed, a resident of DHA, said that restaurant owners usually deduct full tax on payments made through credit or debit cards, whilst claiming that the “government has not given any tax exemption”.
Many other Lahori residents have reported having to pay 16pc tax at various restaurants despite the deduction from the government.
Abdul Moeed, the owner of Wasabi restaurant, told this scribe, “We charge only 5 per cent tax on credit and debit card payments and we have been following this decision by the government ever since. This is a very simple process as it gives a discount to the customer and the tax goes to the exchequer. We have been regularly submitting the tax collected on cash payment to the government.”
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Reichsmarschall A 27-year-old Dalit youth was beaten up and forced to chant Jai Mata Di in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pra Central & South Asia 14
pkuser2k12 Pervez Musharraf Dancing On Imran Khan 40th Pra Political Videos 33
Jyotish India's Mukesh Ambani cracks top 5 list of global richest Central & South Asia 1
dharmi Trump cracks the whip at left wing anarchists. Americas 2
Morpheus Cracks appear in PML-N as 15 Punjab lawmakers defy party policy Pakistani Siasat 8
Vanguard One Victoria Police cracks alleged international tennis fixing syndicate, two Indians charged Sports 2
monitor A crack in the hornets’ nest: Strife within Bangladesh military order Bangladesh Defence Forum 5
Khanivore Despite great strides in TB care, two 200k Indians fall through the cracks every year Central & South Asia 5
D Aussie engineers crack 58-year-old puzzle to make quantum breakthrough World Affairs 2
Path-Finder FBR cracks down on big names in Dress Designers. Social & Current Events 5

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top