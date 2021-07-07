PR FREIGHT REVENUE FROM RAWALPINDI HITS RECORD RS3.35BN IN FY2020-21

According to a report released by the Pakistan Railways (PR), it is the first time that the freight revenue was recorded 182per cent higher as compared to the fixed target.The spokesperson said that the PR generated Rs3.35 billion through its freight train operations against the set target of Rs186 million.The Pakistan Railways generated Rs339 billion more against the fixed target, the spokesperson said.Last week, Pakistan Railway handed over Sir Syed Express and Mehran Express to the private sector in order to provide better passenger facilitation to the travellers.According to a notification issued by the Pakistan Railways (PR), Sir Syed Express and Mehran Express had been turned over to the private sector.The Pakistan Railways authorities had clarified that the private sector will only sell tickets and check on the said trains, while the engine, driver, the guard would be looked after by the Pakistan Railways (PR) administration.