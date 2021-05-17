PR and ‘high level’ meetings not enough to salvage ‘Brand Modi’ on oxygen

PM’s ‘high level meetings’ and reports that he is personally monitoring oxygen supply and vaccination have failed to refurbish his tattered reputation. His minders might reflect on limits of PR

No sooner was this meeting announced than another one popped up. Two important meetings in a day! The other PR meeting is to oversee the progress of Cyclone Tauktae as it develops in the Arabian Sea and is expected to hit the coast of Gujarat. Gujarat has also been hit hard by Calamity Covid but… why do you keep going there and picking at an old wound?The virus has a right to live, as a BJP politician informed us.And in order to assist the virus, the Modi government worked wonders with India’s vaccine policy. Thus, we have more or less run out of vaccines. The ones we make, the ones we want to make, the ones we might buy, the ones we forgot to order. We don’t have much of any.But we do have a PR team. First the team told the country that we had donated many vaccines because we love the world. Then the team said we had contractual obligations to deliver vaccines. Then the team said we didn’t have contractual or legal obligations. Then the team said don’t take them so often. Then the team said buy them yourself. Then the team said how dare the states try to buy the vaccines themselves.Then another BJP politician said people who want vaccines are just doing this out of “narrow political passions” and because they want to go against the “whole of government” policy. However, since the PR team was not involved with the “whole of government” policy or even a quarter of government policy, they came up with the 1/7th of districts meeting policy.