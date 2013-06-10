PPP's Sindh govt as always not in the mood to conduct fresh Karachi Local government elections using coronavirus as excuse

While the Sindh government has cited the coronavirus pandemic as a barrier holding up the elections, in reality, there are deep-seated political reasons for which all the parties in the government should be criticised. The main issue is that the delimitation of LG constituencies—a mandatory step for the ECP before holding LG polls, yet has resulted in politics as others accuse the PPP of creating more districts for political reasons.

The government has kept the local government setup weak for years—the neglect has led to the municipal services being nearly non-existent. This has led to severe weaknesses in every aspect of Karachi’s administration, leading to broken roads, a severe water crisis, appalling sewerage systems and heaps of garbage around the city.

There are several complications which have led to this delay.No matter what the reasons,while the city is in dire need of administrative guidance.The recent crises, and the harsh but deserved criticism that the Sindh government received in its aftermath, should wake it up to the reality. If the government wants to improve the infrastructural problems of the city, it needs to empower the local government.