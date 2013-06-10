What's new

PPP's Sindh govt as always not in the mood to conduct fresh Karachi Local government elections using coronavirus as excuse

W.11

W.11

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2011
14,674
-31
11,510
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It is perhaps an apt reflection of the Sindh provincial government’s aptitude that despite the Karachi mayor’s term expiring after a four-year run, the government still has not declared any update for timely elections for the next Local Government (LG) setup. Thus, it seems that as the city goes through one of the most difficult rain seasons, it might not even have a proper LG setup—this is the height of incompetence.

There are several complications which have led to this delay. Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA) 2013 does not specify the date of the election following completion of LG tenure. While Section 34 (1) of the act says the ECP shall conduct elections, sub-section 2 gives the provincial government authority to announce the date of elections in the province, thus inherently setting the path for a legal loophole to delay the elections. While the Sindh government has cited the coronavirus pandemic as a barrier holding up the elections, in reality, there are deep-seated political reasons for which all the parties in the government should be criticised. The main issue is that the delimitation of LG constituencies—a mandatory step for the ECP before holding LG polls, yet has resulted in politics as others accuse the PPP of creating more districts for political reasons.

No matter what the reasons, it is lamentable that no election schedule has been announced yet, while the city is in dire need of administrative guidance. The government has kept the local government setup weak for years—the neglect has led to the municipal services being nearly non-existent. This has led to severe weaknesses in every aspect of Karachi’s administration, leading to broken roads, a severe water crisis, appalling sewerage systems and heaps of garbage around the city.

The recent crises, and the harsh but deserved criticism that the Sindh government received in its aftermath, should wake it up to the reality. If the government wants to improve the infrastructural problems of the city, it needs to empower the local government.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
W.11 Karachi mayor had already warned that PPP's Sindh govt was unwilling to support clearing of storm drains Pakistani Siasat 2
zeroboy Sindh Govt and PPP shown no solidarity with Kashmiris | Political Videos 1
Dubious PPP-led Sindh govt utilised only 3pc of funds for energy projects Pakistani Siasat 1
batmannow PPP decides to invite MQM to join Sindh govt (zardari the champion of damocrazy ) Pakistani Siasat 12
Leader MQM, PPP reach accord on Senate polls, coalition govt in Sindh Pakistani Siasat 3
W.11 PPP has promised to give control of Karachi to their residents, thats why MQM has joined sindh govt Pakistani Siasat 22
Leader MQM accepts PPP offer, joins Sindh govt Pakistani Siasat 10
My-Analogous Govts. performances (2013-2018) KPK(PTI) VS. Punjab (PML-N) vs Sindh (PPP) Pakistani Siasat 15
AZADPAKISTAN2009 Private Builder Bahria Town vs Performance of PPP in Sindh Social & Current Events 6
H Cultural Complex Thatta Sindh Karachi Exposed PPP /2020 Video General Photos & Multimedia 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top