Bilawal's political secretary tests positive

PPP's Bilawal Bhutto goes into self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus Bilawal says he will be working from home, and will address PPP foundation day gathering via video link

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus."I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am self isolating with mild symptoms," tweeted the PPP chairman.Bilawal said that he will continue working from home, adding that he will address the PPP foundation day gathering via a video link."Wear a mask everyone, see you on the other side," said Bilawal.On Tuesday, the PPP Chairman went into self-isolation after his political secretary Jameel Soomro tested positive for coroanvirus.Sources said the entire staff of Bilawal House in Karachi has also been directed to undergo COVID-19 tests on the directives issued by former president Asif Ali Zardari.The staff, including security personnel, will not be allowed inside without a PCR test report.The PPP boss was planning to host Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) gathering at Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on November 30. The gathering will also mark the party's 53rd foundation day.The government and Opposition have locked horns over public gatherings as a second wave of coronavirus infections spikes across the country. The federal government has banned large public gatherings of more than 300 people among other COVID-19 restrictions.How will Pakistan cope not listening to his rants and bullcrap talk? Poor virus couldnt have found a better person to slip into......